Kindred reveal dates and guest artists joining their ‘Switch’ tour

Kindred have shared new updates on their upcoming ‘Switch’ tour.

The music production studio have posted the details of the six-leg tour, as well as the lineup of guest performers who will make appearances during the stint. Happening at different venues across Metro Manila, the tour will kick off on September 21 in Quezon City, followed by stops in Poblacion in Makati, Alabang and back to Quezon City. The showcase will culminate on October 12 in Sucat, Parañaque.

They also revealed that Ena Mori, LONER, TALA, Earl Of Manila, Young Cocoa, Massiah, LUSTBASS, Alisson Shore and 20 more artists are set to join the ‘Switch’ tour. Details on each date’s full lineup, as well as ticket prices, have yet to be disclosed.

Earlier this month, the group first teased fans about the showcase. “Take a peek into the madness. It’s a whole lot to feast on. Catch you on the SWITCH! side,” they wrote on Instagram.

Kindred is composed of Fern., Cavill, Slomo Says, dot.jaime, Vinced, Punzie and Nouvul. NME understands that this tour marks the debut of a new boyband and that they have music on the way.

The dates for Kindred’s ‘Switch’ tour are:

September 21 – Paper Lantern, Quezon City

September 24 – The Apartment, Poblacion, Makati City

September 28 – Boogie, Poblacion, Makati City

October 1 – Nook, Alabang, Muntinlupa City

October 5 – Gravity Art Space, Quezon City

October 12 – 19 East, Sucat, Parañaque