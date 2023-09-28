King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce details of 25th album, ‘The Silver Cord’

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have revealed details of their next studio album ‘The Silver Cord’, which is set for release next month.

The album serves as the band’s 25th overall, and the follow-up to June’s ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation’.

As revealed on the band’s Instagram account, the album will feature seven new songs and be released in two formats: a regular edition and an “extended edition” with longer versions of each song.

The album cover sees the sextet in matching black clothing and red teashade glasses surrounded by keyboards and synthesizers, potentially indicating a return to the electronic sound of songs like 2019’s ‘Cyboogie’.

It is not yet known if any singles will be released from the album prior to its official release on Friday, October 27. View the artwork and tracklist of ‘The Silver Cord’ via the band’s Instagram post below:

‘The Silver Cord’ will be available for pre-order from the band’s Gizzverse webstore on Thursday October 12. The European webstore can be accessed here, while the Australian one can be found here and the North American one here.

In January, the band began 2023 by releasing a nine-hour, 86-track live album entitled ‘Live At Red Rocks ’22’. ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse’ followed in June, which was pre-empted weeks before with a performance in Tennessee where the band performed in drag in protest of the state law.

Outside of the band, several members of King Gizz have also released new music in 2023. The Murlocs – which features both Ambrose Kenny-Smith and Cook Craig – released their seventh album ‘Calm Ya Farm’ in May. Guitarist Joe Walker, meanwhile, released his second album with his solo project Bullant, ‘Late Life Circ’, on September 1.