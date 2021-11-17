King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce 2022 world tour

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced a colossal 2022 world tour, hitting Europe, the UK and both North and South America.

The tour will commence in late March with three festival dates in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, respectively, before taking on a string of North American dates through to the end of May.

The Australian band will then play a large run of festival dates throughout Europe from the beginning of June, including the sold-out Primavera Sound, before heading back to North America for a show in Miami. Then, they’ll return to Europe in late July for more gigs and festivals, wrapping up that leg in late August.

Finally, they’ll play 19 North American dates, some of which were pushed back from 2021, in October alone. These include several ‘three-hour marathon sets’, two of which will take place at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The final show of the tour will take place at The Criterion in Oklahoma City on Halloween.

A string of support acts have been recruited for the tour, including Amyl And The Sniffers, The Murlocs and more. The full list of opening acts and ticketing details are available through the band’s website.

This just-announced tour follows the band’s planned dates in their native Australia at the end of this year, where they will play a multi-night residency at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre.

In June, the ever-prolific band released their 18th studio album ‘Butterfly 3000’. In a review, NME‘s Becky Rogers wrote, “It may be set apart from the rest of the Gizzverse repertoire, but ‘Butterfly 3000’ sounds familiar nonetheless.

“Given that they’re self-confessed music-geeks, it’s no surprise that King Gizzard have considered every element right down to the mid-phrase time changes and dub-trance experimentation.”

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s 2022 world tour dates are:

MARCH

19 – Buenos Aires, Lollapalooza Argentina

26 – São Paulo, Lollapalooza Brazil

27 – Bogotá, Festival Estereo Picnic

APRIL

17 – Las Vegas, Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

24 – San Luis Obispo, Madonna Inn

26 – Sonoma, Gundlach Bundschu

27 – Petaluma, Phoenix Theater

30 – Atlanta, Shaky Knees Festival

MAY

20 – Cleveland, Agora Theater

21 – Columbus, Express Live

22 – Millvale, Mr. Smalls Funhouse

24 – Rochester, Water Street Music Hall

25 – South Burlington, Higher Ground

26 – South Burlington, Higher Ground

31 – Athens (Greece), Gagarin 205

JUNE

1 – Athens, Gagarin 205

3 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound

5 – Barcelona, Primavera In The City

6 – Barcelona, Primavera In The City

7 – Barcelona, Primavera In The City

9 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound

11 – Mannheim, Maifeld Derby Festival

14 – Berlin, Tempodrom

18 – Miami (USA), Space Park

JULY

31 – Waterford, All Together Now

AUGUST

2 – Šibenik, St. Michael’s Fortress

3 – Šibenik, St. Michael’s Fortress

5 – Prague, Archa Theatre

7 – Vienna, Arena Wien

9 – Leipzig, Parkbühne

10 – Munich, Tonhalle

12 – Val de Bagnes, Rocklette, Palp Festival

18 – Paredes de Coura, Parades de Coura Festival

19 – Gueret, Check in Party Festival

20 – Saint-Malo, La Route du Rock Festival

23 – Cologne, E-Werk

24 – Hamburg, Markthalle

27 – Málaga, Canela Party

OCTOBER

2 – Berkeley, Greek Theatre

4 – Portland, Roseland Theater

5 – Vancouver, PNE Forum

6 – Seattle, Moore Theatre

10 – Colorado, Red Rocks

11 – Colorado, Red Rocks

14 – St Paul, Palace Theatre

15 – Chicago, Radius

16 – Detroit, Masonic Temple

18 – Toronto, History

19 – Montreal, L’Olympia

21 – New York City, Forest Hills Stadium

22 – Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall

23 – Washington, The Anthem at the Wharf

24 – Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit

26 – Atlanta, The Eastern

27 – New Orleans, Orpheum Theater

31 – Oklahoma City, The Criterion