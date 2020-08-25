King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard drummer Eric Moore leaves the band

Eric Moore, manager and one of the two drummers for King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, has announced he will no longer be an active member of the band.

Moore broke the news on their label Flightless Records’ social media today (August 25), without citing any direct reason for the departure. The drummer said he would continue to work with King Gizzard as part of Flightless Records, though he would not continue as a manager or player.

“To anyone that caught a show and dived into our world over the last 10 years I just want to say thank you for the support. Being able to travel the world and perform in front of you is not something I take for granted,” Moore wrote.

“Whilst I’m deeply saddened by this decision, I don’t have any regrets and have enjoyed every fuckin second of being in this band and the journey it has taken us on. I’ll forever be in awe of the musicianship, creativity and work ethic of every single member.”

Moore continued, describing himself as “a fan boy from day one”.

“I am so grateful for everything I’ve learnt with my best mates by my side. Life goes on however, and I’m excited to keep growing the label and continuing to champion new artists and business endeavours until the lights go out. And when the lights go out..well.. someone give me the number for Coles cause I can pick and pack an order like a mf.”

NME has reached out to representatives for King Gizzard to clarify whether the band intends to hire a new drummer and/or manager. We will update this story if and when we receive a response.

View Moore’s full statement below.

Moore has played with the Australian psych rock band since its formation, growing up and going to school with fellow band members in Geelong and Deniliquin. He and Michael Cavanagh were the band’s drummers.

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard released their latest single ‘Some of Us’ earlier this month. It followed the release of ‘Honey’ in July. In a post to Facebook, the band said they had “made heaps of tunes lately”.

“Currently putting some sparkles on em. Can’t wait to show y’all before we go down in flames.”

Earlier this year, King Gizzard released the documentary film Chunky Shrapnel, which captured the band’s 2019 European tour, and an accompanying live album.