King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard explore Melbourne in new ‘Yours’ video

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard recently revealed plans to release a video for every track on new record ‘Butterfly 3000’. Today (June 15) they’ve shared the first, for album opener ‘Yours’.

The trippy new visuals see the band exploring a number of spots in their local Melbourne, including nightspots like Rooftop Bar and The Bottom End along with Eureka Tower, Melbourne Aquarium and the restaurant Panda Hot Pot.

The video for ‘Yours’ was directed by frequent collaborator John Angus Stewart, who has helmed numerous clips for the band along with their films ‘RATTY’ and ‘Chunky Shrapnel’.

Watch the video for ‘Yours’ below. Note: the video comes with a photosensitivity warning.

‘Butterfly 3000′, the sprawling psych-rockers’ 18th album, arrived last week without any singles preceding its release. Reviewing the album, NME‘s Becky Rogers said ‘Yours’ had a “natural playfulness”, adding that the track “[oozes] a sense of freedom as the group step away from their rock roots.”

The new album marked King Gizzard’s second so far this year, after ‘L.W.’ arrived back in February, a companion to last year’s ‘K.G.’. Both albums saw the band exploring with microtonal tunings, a theme introduced on 2017’s ‘Flying Microtonal Banana’.

2021 has also seen the release of two live albums from the band, taken from their headline concerts in Sydney and Melbourne earlier this year, alongside accompanying concert films. In May, King Gizzard rescheduled their planned US and Canadian tour for the second time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band will now venture over in October of 2022.

Earlier this month, the band’s drummer, Michael Cavanagh, announced a new solo project and self-titled debut album under the name Cavs.