King Gizzard drummer Michael Cavanagh announces solo project, Cavs

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard drummer Michael Cavanagh has announced a new solo project under the name Cavs, along with a debut self-titled album.

The album announcement is accompanied by a new short film, T2JD, directed and filmed by Josh Angus Stewart. The film’s producer, Melbourne company PHC Films, previously worked with the band for their Chunky Shrapnel tour film.

The clip was shot in one take on S16mm film, and depicts Cavanagh performing an extensive, improvised drum solo. Watch the film here:

Advertisement

“T2JD is a ten-minute, completely improvised drum solo named after one of my all time favourite films,” Cavanagh said in a statement.

“I see T2JD as a jam between me and director John Stewart. He circled me like a caged lion as I fed him raw meat.”

Stewart added, “When it comes down to it there are few ways to express a live performance on screen. Especially when it comes to a drum solo.

“If you shoot with multiple angles the pacing of the edit interferes with the rhythm and pace of the performance. Shooting on a circular track with the ability to rise above and drop below was the only way to show a solo of this kind without compromising the energy of the performance.”

Cavs’ debut album will be released through PHC Films, with no release date currently confirmed. Vinyl copies of the album will be available to pre-order from June 21.

Advertisement

King Gizz will release their latest album, ‘Butterfly 3000’, this Friday (June 11). It’s the band’s second studio album for the year, following on from ‘L.W.’ in February, and fourth overall after their live records ‘Live In Sydney ’21’ and ‘Live In Melbourne ’21’.