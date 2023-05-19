Listen to King Krule’s wistful new single ‘If Only It Was Warmth’

King Krule has shared a new single called ‘If Only It Was Warmth’ – you can listen to it below.

The song serves as the latest preview of the artist and producer’s fourth studio album ‘Space Heavy’, which is due for release on June 9 via XL Recordings (pre-order/pre-save here).

Arriving yesterday (May 18), the wistful, stripped-back track arrives with an accompanying self-directed music video that follows King Krule – real name Archy Marshall – on a lonely journey with a cactus.

The moody black-and-white visuals reflect the single’s lyrics (“Walked two hours across empty space/ To fill the void“), with Marshall being confronted by thoughts of love and lost connection along the way.

The forthcoming ‘Space Heavy’ – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Man Alive!’ – will also feature King Krule’s previous single ‘Seaforth’. Per a press release, the record explores “the space between” two locations he considers home.

Marshall began developing the songs during commutes between London and Liverpool. He wrote the album over a two-year period after becoming “fascinated by the notion of ‘the space between'”.

‘Space Heavy’ was produced by Dilip Harris and made alongside Marshall’s long-time bandmates Ignacio Salvadores (saxophone), George Bass (drums), James Wilson (bass) and Jack Towell (guitar).

King Krule is scheduled to showcase his new material on a string of UK and Ireland headline dates this autumn as part of his 2023 world tour. You can see the full itinerary and purchase tickets here.

That leg will be followed by a run of European shows, which is due to take place between mid-October and early November. Additionally, Marshall is set to hit the road in North America this summer – buy tickets for those concerts here.