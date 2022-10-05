King Princess covers The Strokes’ ‘You Only Live Once’ with Julian Casablancas

King Princess brought out Julian Casablancas to cover a Strokes classic at her New York gig this week – see footage below.

Mikaela Straus headlined the legendary Radio City Music Hall in her hometown on Monday (October 3) in support of new album ‘Hold On Baby’, and welcomed a special guest to the stage.

“We’re in New York, huh? We’re in my hometown,” King Princess told the crowd during the show. “So maybe it’s only fitting that we play a song by the Strokes.

“I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know,” she added. “I don’t know who’s gonna come out here, but… Julian called in sick!”

Casablancas proved not sick at all, joining Straus on stage to play the 2006 hit – check out the performance below.

King Princess’ 2022 headline tour continues tonight (October 5) in Boston at the Roadrunner venue, running through until November 5 in Austin, Texas.

The dates were rescheduled from earlier this year due to the death of the singer’s grandmother. She explained in a statement at the time: “Recently, I got word that my grandmother was going to be receiving in-home hospice care as she approached the end of her life.

“The amount of love I have for this woman, there was no decision to be made – I had to go to upstate NY and be with her during her final time on this earth. That decision, coupled with other unforeseen challenges across the touring landscape, has ultimately forced me to move Leg 1 of the Hold On Baby Tour. I am so sorry for any inconvenience this has caused for anyone.”

See the remaining dates below and buy tickets here.

OCTOBER 2022

5 – Boston, Roadrunner

6 – Portland, State Theatre

8 – Toronto, History

9 – Detroit, The Fillmore

11 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE

12 – Cleveland, Agora Theatre

14 – Madison, The Sylvee

15 – St. Paul, Palace Theatre

17 – Denver, Mission Ballroom

18 – Salt Lake City, Union Event Centre

20 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo

21 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

22 – Portland, Roseland Theatre

24 – San Francisco, The Warfield

26 – Los Angeles, The Theatre At Ace Hotel

27 – Los Angeles, The Theatre At Ace Hotel

30 – San Diego, SOMA

31 – Phoenix, Van Buren

NOVEMBER 2022

2 – Dallas, House Of Blues

3 – Houston, House Of Blues

5 – Austin, Emo’s

Elsewhere, King Princess recently spoke about the “transformative experience” of working with the late Taylor Hawkins on her new track ‘Let Us Die’.