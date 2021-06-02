Kings Of Convenience release laid-back new single, ‘Fever’

Kings Of Convenience have released ‘Fever’, the second track lifted from their first album in over a decade, ‘Peace or Love’.

The cruisey single, led by the duo’s guitar melodies and harmonised vocals, explores the highs and lows of love, before closing out with piano runs and a wash of strings.

“’Fever’ is the song on ‘Peace or Love’ that was the quickest to write, born from a pure and simple burst of inspiration,” vocalist Erlend Øye said in a statement.

“The recording and arranging however, was as usual a long process, culminating in Eirik [Glambek Bøe] adding the riveting piano outro in the albums final days of recording in February 2020.”

The Norwegian duo announced ‘Peace or Love’ earlier this year, along with lead single ‘Rocky Trail’ and a release date of June 18. It will be the band’s first album in 12 years, following on from 2009’s ‘Declaration Of Dependence’. The LP was recorded across five different cities over the span of five years.

The album announcement came two years after an update from the band on the long gap since their last record, saying that “the songs were written and even performed live, but when we tried to record it during 2016/2017 for a mixture of reasons the results just weren’t good enough […] 2018 was a charging battery year, and now we are planning to try again.”

The band will also be touring the album across UK and Europe this year and next, including a matinee and evening show in London this September.