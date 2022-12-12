Kings of Convenience announce second Singapore “B-sides” show

Norwegian indie-folk duo Kings of Convenience have announced a second date in Singapore in 2023, a “B-sides” show touted as an Asia exclusive.

After playing Singapore’s Capitol Theatre on March 6, Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe will return to the venue the day after on March 7 to play an entirely different setlist from the night before, with organisers promising that the duo will perform songs that they rarely play from throughout their discography.

Ticket prices have not yet been disclosed, but pre-sale begins this Wednesday, December 14 from 10am to 11:59pm via the Sistic website. Interested parties will have to register via organiser Now/Live Asia’s mailing list to receive the pre-sale code. General sales begin Thursday, December 15 at 10am via Sistic.

Advertisement

The group’s original March 6 concert date was announced early last month. Tickets for that show, also at the Capitol Theatre, are still available at S$99 via SISTIC.

Kings of Convenience have since announced Asia tour dates at Thailand’s Pelupo International Music Festival and Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival. Kings of Convenience will first head to Hong Kong for their performance at Clockenflap on March 3-5, where they will play alongside the likes of Arctic Monkeys, who are headlining the first night, Phoenix and FKJ, as well as local acts YoungQueenz and Tyson Yoshi, and Asian acts like Three Man Down, Mono Balming Tiger and Ben&Ben.

Following their Singapore tour dates on March 6 and 7, the duo will then travel to Thailand to perform a headlining set at the inaugural Pelupo International Music Festival on March 11 alongside fellow headliners Phoenix. Other acts that have been announced for the festival so far include US trop-pop duo Summer Salt and Canadian indie group Men I Trust.