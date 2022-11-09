Kings of Convenience announce Singapore tour date this March

Norwegian indie-folk duo Kings of Convenience are set to return to Singapore after 10 years for a concert this March.

The duo’s concert will take place at the Capitol Theatre this March 6, and is set to feature songs from throughout Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe’s four studio albums. Pre-sales are set to begin on November 10 from 3pm to 11.59pm local time for members of organiser Now Live Asia’s mailing list, with general public sales beginning on November 11 at 10am local time via SISTIC.

Tickets will be priced at SGD99. Get your tickets here.

As of the time of writing, the duo have not indicated if additional Asia tour dates will be announced.

Kings of Convenience released their fourth and most recent studio album ‘Peace or Love’ in June 2021 following a 12-year lapse after releasing their third studio album ‘Declaration of Independence’ in 2009. In a 2019 Facebook post, Øye revealed that the band had attempted to record ‘Peace or Love’ in 2016 and 2017, but were not satisfied with the results, adding that he found himself unable to continue with the record. “I needed distance to be able to be objective about it again,” he continued, “So 2018 was a charging battery year, and now we are planning to try again. But you won’t hear anything more about it (or from us) until it’s actually done. No false promises. Dreams burn but in ashes are gold.”

Øye and Bøe released the album’s lead single ‘Rocky Trail’ in April 2021, followed by the single ‘Fever’ just weeks before the record’s June release.

Kings of Convenience are currently touring South America, and are set to perform concerts in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Columbia through the rest of November and early December.