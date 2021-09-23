Kings Of Leon‘s Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill have cancelled a number of tour dates to spend time with their dying mother following a recent “medical crisis”.

Posting on Instagram, the band wrote: “Our mother, who many of our fans know and love, has been dealing with a medical crisis for the last several weeks and while it has been hard to take the stage each night, it has been the love and energy from you, our fans, that has gotten us through.

“Just before taking the stage at The Forum we learned she took a turn for the worse. It was a hard show to get through, but you held us up that night in a way we will never forget.”

The band went on to say that they all flew home following the show, where they will “remain by her side until the time comes to say goodbye”.

They added: “Our show tonight at Shoreline Amphitheatre and our appearance at Ohana Festival this weekend are cancelled but we wanted to say thank you to all of our fans, to Eddie, and to our entire Pearl Jam family for supporting us during this time. With love, Caleb, Nathan & Jared”.

The three Followill brothers – guitarist Matthew is their cousin – grew up in Oklahoma and Tennessee with their father, Ivan Leon Followill, and their mother, Betty-Ann.