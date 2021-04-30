Kings Of Leon hail NFTs as “way of the future” as they perform at NFL Draft

Kings Of Leon have hailed NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) as “the way of the future” during an appearance on the NFL draft.

It comes after the band became one of the first acts to release their latest album, ‘When You See Yourself’, as an NFT, which generated $2 million.

Speaking to Billboard before their performance at Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Nathan Followill said: “I think it’s the way of the future, not only for music but you’re seeing sport cards in the form of NFTs, artists putting their work through NFT.

Advertisement

“So not just for music, but for art and I think it will definitely have a place.”