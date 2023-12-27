Kings Of Leon pay tribute to High Wycombe pub as it closes down

Kings of Leon have shared a personal tribute to the pub that hosted their first ever UK gig, after news emerged that it is shutting down.

The White Horse in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire is set to close its doors for the last time on Saturday (December 30), and the band have shared their own memories of its role in their early career.

Speaking to the BBC, the band said: “The White Horse was our first taste of rock ‘n’ roll and hardcore fans.”

“We never knew if we’d play another tour, so we soaked up every second and smell, the latter being an instant regret. There will always be a special place in our hearts for the White Horse. Thank you for the memories.”

The show took place on February 8, 2003, ten days before the release of the band’s first record, the debut EP ‘Holy Roller Novocaine’. Their debut album, ‘Youth & Young Manhood’, came out six months later.

The pub was a regular stopping point for many bands in the early 2000s, including Interpol, Bloc Party and Enter Shikari. It is closing due to financial challenges, with staff member Alistair Watt saying that “running a pub is desperately hard work these days, the industry is on its knees.”

In November, Kings of Leon were announced as the headliners for the F1 British Grand Prix opening concert, which is taking place at Silverstone on July 4, 2024.

They will be joined by Stormzy, Pete Tong and Rudimental who are set to play Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively as part of the racing circuit’s four-day festival line-up.

Tickets are available now – you can buy yours here. The band are also scheduled to play at the Feria de Leon Festival in Mexico on January 25, but no other live dates have so far been announced.

Back in March, the band’s drummer Nathan Followill shared his reaction after a mass shooting took place at a school in Nashville.

Sharing his reaction on Twitter, Followill wrote: “A school shooting just happened near my sons school. Multiple children dead but let’s make sure that the gunman had his 2nd Amendment rights. Fuck you Bill Lee and fuck the NRA.”

Six people including three children were killed at the Covenant School, and a 28-year-old suspect was killed in an altercation with police.

Followill continued: “Sending my kids to school shouldn’t feel like sending them to a war zone that they may not come home from. This is all so sad and nothing is ever done about it except for thoughts and prayers from those at home cleaning their assault rifles.

“I’m normally not a political person on social media but this hit too close to home. I hope these kids can heal from this unthinkable tragedy.”