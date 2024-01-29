Kings Of Leon tease new music “coming real soon”: “Get ready for ‘The Mustang’”

Kings Of Leon have teased fans by revealing that new music is imminent – telling them to “Get ready for ‘The Mustang’”.

The moment took place at their recent live show in Mexico last week (January 25), which also marked their first performance of the new year.

Taking to the stage at the Velaria De La Feria in León, it was at the very end of their set that frontman Caleb Followill told the crowd that there was some new music on the way and fans should prepare themselves for a new release called ‘The Mustang’.

Advertisement

“[Let me] tell you we have some new music coming,” he is seen telling the crowd in footage shared by a fan online.

“It’s coming real soon, so get ready for ‘The Mustang’. It’s coming for you…” he added, also saying: “This is not that song” just before launching into their hit 2008 track ‘Sex On Fire’. Check out the clip below.

At time of writing, it is not yet clear whether ‘The Mustang’ will be the title of a new song, an upcoming LP or something else. A release date for the new material has not yet been announced.

In other Kings Of Leon news, last month the rock icons shared a personal tribute to the pub that hosted their first-ever UK gig after news emerged that it was shutting down.

Advertisement

The White Horse venue in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire closed its doors for the last time on December 30, and the band shared their memories of its role in their early career.

“The White Horse was our first taste of rock ‘n’ roll and hardcore fans,” they said. “We never knew if we’d play another tour, so we soaked up every second and smell, the latter being an instant regret. There will always be a special place in our hearts for the White Horse. Thank you for the memories.”

Elsewhere, in November the band were announced as the headliners for the F1 British Grand Prix opening concert, which is taking place at Silverstone on July 4, 2024.

They will be joined by Stormzy, Pete Tong and Rudimental who are set to play Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively as part of the racing circuit’s four-day festival line-up.

Kings Of Leon’s last full-length album was ‘When You See Yourself’, which arrived in 2021. In a four-star review at the time, NME praised the album as one that “sees the Kings marry their interests old and new, finally embracing the mature, laid-back versions of themselves.”