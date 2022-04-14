Kings Of Leon tell fans to “stay tuned” as they work on new music

Kings Of Leon have told fans to “stay tuned” as they work on new music.

The Nashville band took to Instagram to share a video of themselves in the studio at work on new music.

In the clip, guitarist Matthew Followill said: “I’m headed in to make music with the band. New music for the first time since the end of 2018.

Advertisement

“It’s very exciting. I feel like I’m really nervous. It’s gonna be great. Stay tuned.”

Watch the video here:

Kings Of Leon recently announced the support acts for their 2022 UK headline tour – find tickets here.

The Nashville band will return to the UK this summer in support of their eighth studio album, ‘When You See Yourself’, which came out in March 2021.

KOL are set to begin the stint at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on June 13 before visiting Leeds (June 14), Glasgow (28), Newcastle (29), London (July 1 and 2) and Manchester (5).

Advertisement

Further shows in Dublin (June 24) and Belfast (26) were added to the run last September.

Last month, it was confirmed that Inhaler and The Snuts will join the Followill clan as special guests at select dates of the upcoming tour.

Inhaler will open for the group in Birmingham and Manchester, while The Snuts are scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Newcastle and at the first London concert on July 1.

You can see Kings Of Leon’s full UK and Ireland 2022 tour schedule below and find any remaining tickets here.



Kings Of Leon will play:

JUNE

13 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

24 – Dublin, 3Arena

26 – Belfast, SSE Arena

28 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

29 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

JULY

1 – London, The O2

2 – London, The O2

5 – Manchester, AO Arena

Kings Of Leon are due to headline Boardmasters 2022 alongside George Ezra and Disclosure. The band will also top the bill at this year’s Mad Cool Festival, which returns to Madrid in July.