Kings Of Leon’s Nathan Followill reacts to Nashville school shooting

Kings Of Leon drummer Nathan Followill has shared his reaction on Twitter, following news of a mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville.

Earlier today (March 27), six people including three children were killed at the Covenant School in Nashville. The 28-year-old female suspect in the shooting was killed in an altercation with police (via BBC News).

In a statement, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the city has “joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting”.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims,” Cooper added. “Our entire city stands with you.”

Sharing his reaction on Twitter, Followill wrote: “A school shooting just happened near my sons school. Multiple children dead but let’s make sure that the gunman had his 2nd Amendment rights. Fuck you Bill Lee and fuck the NRA.”

He continued: “Sending my kids to school shouldn’t feel like sending them to a war zone that they may not come home from. This is all so sad and nothing is ever done about it except for thoughts and prayers from those at home cleaning their assault rifles.

“I’m normally not a political person on social media but this hit too close to home. I hope these kids can heal from this unthinkable tragedy.”

More musicians have since shared their reactions, including Margo Price, who wrote: “4 dead so far in an elementary school shooting in Nashville this am. Can I ask you, @GovBillLee why you passed permit less carry in 2021? Our children are dying and being shot in school but you’re more worried about drag queens than smart gun laws? You have blood on your hands.”

Sheryl Crow said: “No words… The Covenant School. Our children deserve better. Praying for all affected. Tragic America.”

She later wrote, in response to a tweet by Sen. Marsha Blackburn: “If you are ready to assist, please pass sensible gun laws so that the children of Tennessee and America at large might attend school without risk of being gunned down.”

