KISS OF LIFE announce 2024 Asia fanmeeting tour

K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE have announced the dates for their upcoming 2024 Asia fanmeeting tour.

KISS OF LIFE will embark on their first-ever fanmeeting tour this month. It will kick off with an event in Tokyo, Japan titled ‘Hello Kissy’. It will be held on February 20 at the Tachikawa Stage Garden.

Tickets to ‘Hello Kissy’ in Tokyo are on sale now via Ticket PIA, from ¥10,000 to ¥15,000. VIP benefits for the event include an autographed poster, a group photo with the K-pop band and more.

KISS OF LIFE will also be holding a fanmeeting event in Bangkok, Thailand next month. Titled ‘Dear Kissy’, the event will take place on March 17 at the Chaengwattana Hall.

Tickets to the Bangkok fanmeeting event will go on sale February 24 at 10am local time via ThaiTicketMajor, from THB2,900 to THB5,900. Fan benefits for the show include a signed poster, access to the sound check, a group photo and more, depending on the ticket tier.

The dates for KISS OF LIFE’s 2024 Asia fanmeeting tour are:

FEBRUARY 2024

20: Tokyo, Japan, Tachikawa Stage Garden

MARCH 2024

17: Bangkok, Thailand, Chaengwattana Hall

ปักวันรอพบ 4 สาว KISS OF LIFE กันในงาน "KISS OF LIFE ‘DEAR KISSY’ 1st Fan Meeting in Bangkok" 💋💗#KISSOFLIFE_DEARKISSY_BKK 🗓️ วันอาทิตย์ที่ 17 มีนาคม 2024

🕠 เวลา 17:00 น.

— 411entertainment (@411ent) February 2, 2024

KISS OF LIFE made their debut in July 2023 with their self-titled mini-album, featuring the single ‘Shhh’. The project was later named by NME Asia as one of the best Asian albums of the year, with the girl group being described as “the most notable new K-pop group to come out of 2023”.

‘KISS OF LIFE’ also featured the song ‘Sugarcoat’, a solo effort by member Natty. The track was notably named one of the best K-pop songs of 2023 by NME, with Carmen Chin saying that the song “recapture[s] the magic of ’90s R&B”.

The girl group have since released their second mini-album, titled ‘Born to be XX’. The project was led by the single ‘Bad News’, and features the fan-favourite track ‘Nobody Knows’.