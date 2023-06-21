KISS OF LIFE’s Belle and Julie release brand-new solo songs

Members Belle and Julie of upcoming K-pop group KISS OF LIFE have released music videos for their solo songs.

On June 20 and 21 at Midnight KST, Belle and Julie dropped the music videos for their solo songs ‘Countdown’ and ‘Kitty Cat’ respectively. Both songs will be officially released on July 5 as part of new girl group KISS OF LIFE’s self-titled debut mini-album.

In the visual for ‘Countdown’, Belle plays a dancer pressured by her mother to pursue a career as a ballerina. However, she finds herself drawn to other dance forms, leading the two to argue over her future.

Meanwhile, Julie’s ‘Kitty Cat’ follows the idol through a house party, which she later leaves with her friends and a love interest for a drive. “I’m not your kitty kitty cat / Hidden in subtlety, vibe / If you say I’m cute, kick / I might put up my claws,” she sings on the chorus.

The two songs follow the release of ‘Sugarcoat’ by bandmate Natty earlier in the week, and precedes the upcoming ‘Play Love Games’ by Haneul, which will be unveiled at Midnight KST on June 22.

Last year, Belle appeared in a clip shared by singer-songwriter Adora, in which the pair covered songs by BTS and GFRIEND. At the time, Belle had been introduced as a songwriter and upcoming singer under S2 Entertainment subsidiary AURA Entertainment, but did not make her official debut for unknown reasons. She is also credited as a writer on LE SSERAFIM’s recent single ‘Unforgiven’.

Meanwhile, Julie is known for being a former trainee of YG Entertainment subsidiary The Black Label. The Korean-American singer, along with bandmates Belle, Natty and two unknown trainees, was previously featured in a BBC documentary about K-pop trainees last December.