KISS OF LIFE say they’d love to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter and Usher

Rising K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE have said that they would love to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter and Usher.

KISS OF LIFE recently made a guest appearance on the DIVE Studios talk show The Daebak Show, hosted by Korean-American singer Eric Nam. During their time on the episode, the quartet revealed the artists that would love to collaborate with, including Sabrina Carpenter and Usher.

Member Belle mentioned Carpenter as her “dream collaborator”, citing her love for songs such as ‘Because I like a boy’, ‘feather’, ‘Mona Lisa’ and more, before giving the singer a personal shout-out.

Nam then echoed Belle’s sentiments, saying that he especially likes Carpenter’s hit song ‘Nonsense’. “I feel like that’s been on regular rotation for me,” he said, before he and Belle sing a portion of the song together.

Meanwhile, Natty chose Tinashe and Usher because she “really loves R&B”. The Thai-born singer then spoke about how “cool” it was to watch the latter’s recent collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook, the remix of ‘Standing Next to You’.

Haneul, on the other hand, said that she would love to work with South Korean sibling duo AKMU, while Julie chose singer-songwriter BIBI.

Elsewhere during the episode, KISS OF LIFE and Eric Nam also played a word association singing game, where they sang songs by Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, (G)I-DLE and more.

Earlier this month, Belle released of cover of Ariana Grande’s ‘Honeymoon Avenue’. It was the second Grande song the KISS OF LIFE singer covered in recent months, following ‘Almost Is Never Enough’.

In November 2023, the rookie girl group made their first comeback with their second mini-album ‘Born to Be XX’, which was led by the title track ‘Bad News’. The quartet also released a music video for the track ‘Nobody Knows’.