KISS OF LIFE member Natty drops solo ‘Sugarcoat’ music video

Natty of upcoming K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE has released a music video for her solo track ‘Sugarcoat’.

On June 19 at Midnight KST, KISS OF LIFE member Natty unveiled the music video for her solo track ‘Sugarcoat’, which will be released next month as part of the group’s self-titled debut mini-album.

In the new visual, Natty struggles to make a living by performing as a street busker while hoping to succeed as a dancer. Coming across the poster for an audition, she makes it her new goal and is later seen preparing to go on stage, wearing an outfit she admired in a display window earlier after a day of busking.

Natty is known for previously competing in survival shows Sixteen and Idol School, which formed the girl groups TWICE and fromis_9 respectively. She debuted as a soloist with the single ’Nineteen’ in 2020.

The singer has since signed with S2 Entertainment, where she will be re-debuting as a member of the upcoming girl group KISS OF LIFE. Joining Natty in the new group are Belle, who is best known for co-writing LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Unforgiven’, former The Black Label trainee Julie and member Haneul.

KISS OF LIFE will debut with their self-titled mini-album on July 5, alongside a music video for lead single ‘Shhh’. Aside from ‘Sugarcoat’, ‘Shhh’ will also feature solo tracks by the group’s other members: ‘Countdown’ by Belle, ‘Kitty Cat’ by Julie and ‘Play Love Games’ by Haneul.