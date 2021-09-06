KISS’ Paul Stanley spotted without mask in public days after testing positive for COVID-19

KISS‘ Paul Stanley has been spotted in public without a mask days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The guitarist was seen walking inside of a West Hollywood Hotel last Tuesday (August 31) minus a face covering – you can see photos courtesy of The Daily Mail here.

Aside from the fact that California has imposed a mask mandate, Los Angeles Department of Public Health has said that COVID-positive individuals should self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

Advertisement

The news comes just five days after Stanley announced he had contracted coronavirus – which in turn forced the band to postpone a show in Philadelphia. In a statement, the group said they had been adhering to COVID safety protocols to prevent the spread while on the road.

“Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated,” the statement read. “The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

The day after his hotel appearance, Stanley took to Twitter to state that he was “staying clear of people for a few more days.” He added, “Do I think my ‘freedom’ ever includes jeopardizing other people’s health?… No, I don’t.”

Stanley’s KISS bandmate, Gene Simmons, also recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the band has now postponed a further seven live dates.

A statement posted on social media read: “KISS will postpone their next few tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he had recovered from COVID-19, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Advertisement

“The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next ten days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on 9th September.”

Meanwhile, Simmons has publicly apologised after David Lee Roth took offence to comments Simmons made about the Van Halen frontman in a recent interview.