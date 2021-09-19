Kiss unveil massive 45th anniversary reissue of ‘Destroyer’

Kiss have unveiled a massive 45th anniversary reissue of hit album ‘Destroyer’.

The album, which was originally released in 1976, was the first of the band’s albums to sell 1 million copies in its first year: it’s also the group’s best selling studio album of all time.

The new reissue will take the form of a Super Deluxe 4-CD + Blu-ray Audio box set as well as on standard double black vinyl and limited edition yellow and red double coloured vinyl, 2-CD set, and digital.

Advertisement

‘Destroyer 45th’ can be pre-ordered here ahead of its full release on November 19.

We are thrilled to celebrate the 45th Ann. of Destroyer with a Super Deluxe Edition out Nov 19! Includes 4-CD + Blu-ray Audio box set as well as on standard double black vinyl & limited edition yellow & red double colored vinyl, 2-CD set, & digital. https://t.co/S53diDgnQf pic.twitter.com/VexQuXxnuk — KISS (@kiss) September 17, 2021

Highlights of the set include a new mastering of the album which took place at Abbey Road and never-before-heard demos from band member’s Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons’ personal archives.

Other features include outtakes, alternative versions and a special stripped-dow, acoustic n version of ‘Beth’.

The Super Deluxe version of the set also features memorabilia and ephemera including a recreation of the original Kiss “Army Kit” which featured items including newsletters, photos, Kiss Army membership certificate and cards from the fan club.

Advertisement

Simmons recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Kiss to postpone a number of gigs.

The news was shared on Kiss’ social media page on August 31, just days after Simmons’ bandmate, Paul Stanley, also tested positive for the virus.

Simmons had previously said he was in favour of vaccine mandates at shows. “My druthers would be that everybody is mandated to get vaccines,” Simmons told Ultimate Classic Rock.

“I hope everybody is going to be wearing their masks [at the shows]. But we can only control what we can control and different states and different countries have different rules.”