KJah collaborates with Ron Henley and Guddhist Gunatita for ‘Tahan Na’

Filipino rapper KJah has released a music video for ‘Tahan Na’, a new collaboration with rappers Ron Henley and 1096 Gang’s Guddhist Gunatita.

The track and its accompanying music video arrived on Saturday, December 4, marking KJah’s second release with Uprising Records Philippines.

The music video for ‘Tahan Na’ sees the three musicians taking turns to trade their verses in an abandoned building as they roam the empty halls.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Tahan Na’ below.

The trio deliver their distinctive flows over ‘Tahan Na’’s beat, which combines electronic synths, echoing keys, walls of thumping bass, tight trap percussion and sporadic trumpets.

‘Tahan Na’ marks KJah’s second single after the release of his EP ‘Pamantayan’ earlier in January. The six-track project features the previously released title track alongside songs like ‘Inosente’ and ‘Hanggang Kailan’. In March, KJah released ‘Mangangso’ featuring Konflick.

The new single serves as Ron Henley’s second release of the year. In June, Henley appeared on Owfuck member A$tro’s ‘Pabalik Balik’ alongside Just Hush. He also released a trippy music video for 2020’s ‘DSL’ in June. Ron Henley has yet to release a solo single this year.

Advertisement

On December 3, Guddhist Gunatita of 1096 Gang fame released his latest solo single, ‘Ulan’. He has also released his debut solo album ‘Metamorphosis’ in April. The album spawned three music videos for the cuts ‘Sige’, ‘Dndn’ and ‘Slifu’. He followed up the project with two standalone singles, ‘Ugat’ in May and ‘Manindigan’ in late August.