KL venue Angkasa Space reopens after authorities lift suspension

Kuala Lumpur gig venue Angkasa Event Space has reopened after authorities lifted its suspension conditionally and removed seals from its doors, following a raid two months ago.

According to The Vibes, venue co-founder Mohd Zulhelmie Zullifan, or Elmi, can open its doors to patrons but with limitations on the types of events that can be held there.

Elmi said he and his team were also in the midst of settling the RM50,000 compound the venue was slapped with after Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) raided the premises in late July. “For now, we can use our space to hold learning events and even birthday parties – as long as there is no live DJ,” he said.

“We are trying to ask for a lower amount but they (DBKL officers) told us that there is a high possibility that we will have to pay the full figure.”

On July 25, Elmi told NME that the venue will close for good after authorities seized and shut down the venue the day before, following the lapse of its entertainment license.

The raid took place while the venue was preparing to host a hip-hop show featuring Nakalness from FORCEPARKBOIS and Chronicalz on July 24, with DBKL seizing a DJ deck.

At the time, Elmi claimed the raid came without warning, adding that the high cost of renewing the license was a major hindrance to Angkasa Space’s operations.

However, on August 1, Elmi told NME that the venue’s license had been renewed and valid till September 23 following a meeting with Senior Secretary of Federal Territories Minister Shahidan Kassim in late July.

Despite the renewal, Angkasa Space was forced to cancel its Gig Malam Merdeka showcase on August 30 as DBKL had yet to reopen the space.

Meanwhile, when asked to clarify on the latest development, Elmi told NME that authorities had removed the seals from the venue, allowing it to host live music shows, although it would have to apply for temporary permits for each show.

He said shows featuring local acts required an RM10,000 deposit to be paid to DBKL, while those featuring foreign acts would cost RM30,000 per permit.

“We will try to make matters easy by paying for the deposits, but organisers must sign an agreement that it would have to repay the deposits if anything (untoward) happens.”