Kodak Black in a stable condition after shooting

Kodak Black is in a stable condition following being shot at a Super Bowl party over the weekend, his lawyer has confirmed.

The rapper was one of four people injured in a shooting outside of Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl party in Los Angeles on Friday (February 11).

The pop star performed at Los Angeles venue Pacific Design Center last night before moving onto club The Nice Guy, ahead of the Super Bowl taking place at SoFi Stadium on Sunday (February 13).

According to TMZ, Black, Lil Baby and Gunna were standing on the corner of the street outside The Nice Guy talking when a fight started near them. It is claimed that Black was involved in the fight, during which a total of 10 shots were fired around 2:45am. Four people were thought to have been either hit by the bullets or suffered superficial injuries indirectly from the incident.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Bradford Cohen, lawyer for Black – whose real name is Bill K Kapri – said that “there was an unprovoked attack on an individual Kodak was with” at the event, and that “several shots were fired at them” but that Kodak “will make a full recovery”.

“Luckily, this was all caught on video,” Cohen added. “Kodak was struck in the leg. It was not life threatening, he will make a full recovery and he is in stable condition.”

The LAPD told The Daily Beast that three male victims aged 19, 24 and 60 were among those injured in the shooting. All injured parties were taken to hospital and have been confirmed to be in a stable condition. No suspects have been arrested in relation to the shooting at the time of writing. NBC News later cited “four law enforcement sources familiar with [the] investigation” as confirming Black was the 24-year-old male who had been shot.

Last month (January 1), Kodak Black was arrested in Florida on a misdemeanour trespassing charge, according to the Broward County sheriff’s office.

According to TMZ, Kapri’s lawyer Bradford Cohen said the arrest was the result of a cease-or-desist letter that had been issued in September by a local housing authority in the city of Greenacres, Florida. The letter was reportedly sent after the star allegedly caused “disturbances” by filming a music video on residential property and by giving out air conditioning units to residents.

In 2020, Kapri had a three-year prison sentence commuted by Donald Trump on the former president’s last day in office. The star had served approximately half of the sentence, which was for falsifying documents to buy weapons at a gun store in Miami.

In April 2021, he was sentenced to probation for assaulting an 18-year-old woman in a hotel room in South Carolina in 2016. The rapper was originally charged with rape but accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.