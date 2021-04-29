Kodak Black pleads guilty to first-degree assault and battery in sexual assault case

Kodak Black has pled guilty to first-degree assault and battery in his sexual assault case.

The rapper, who was released from prison in February after being given a Presidential pardon by Donald Trump on his final day in office, was indicted in 2017 on first-degree sexual assault charges over the assault of a high school student the previous year.

Now, as news outlet WBTW report, the rapper has pled guilty to the lesser charges of first-degree assault and battery in a plea deal.

As part of the deal, Kodak has received a 10 year suspended sentence and will be on probation for 18 months.

Solicitor Ed Clements told WBTW that, as part of the plea deal, the rapper must take responsibility for the incident and apologise to the victim, who has also agreed to the conditions of the deal. Kodak must also undergo counselling sessions.

Following his pardon from Trump, Kodak Black addressed the situation in a new song called ‘Last Day In’.

The rapper was serving a 46-month sentence for falsifying documents to obtain a firearm at USP Thompson in Illinois, but was released on Wednesday, January 20) after Trump issued a pardon for him.

Following his pardon from the former president, Black tweeted: “I want to thank the president @realdonaldtrump for his commitment to justice reform and shortening my sentence. I also want to thank everyone for their support and love. It means more than you will ever know. I want to continue giving back, learning and growing.”

Earlier this month, the rapper was involved in a shooting in Florida, when a shooter opened fire from a car that was tailing him and his entourage, leaving one of his security guards with a gunshot wound to the leg.