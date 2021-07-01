Kodak Black has shared a new video which sees him throw $100 bills into the sea and down the toilet.

The rapper, who was released from prison in February after being given a Presidential pardon by Donald Trump on his final day in office, has been releasing new music periodically since his release.

In new clips posted to Instagram, Black is seen disposing of $100 bills any way he can, even pushing them down a toilet when it starts to become blocked.

Advertisement

“I Broke You Off When Dem Fuck N****s Wouldn’t Give You A Dime !!! I Ain’t Owe You Shit N**** I Just Wanted To See You Shine !!! Yeen Never Gave Me Shit N**** I Had My Own Grind !!!!” he captioned the post on his Instagram, which has since been deleted.

See footage of the incidents below.

Kodak Black gets on a boat and throws around $100K into the ocean 🌊 pic.twitter.com/LFcVJlbm6R — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 30, 2021

Kodak black flushing money after his fallout w Jackboy pic.twitter.com/Z7BhNv7RqJ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 30, 2021

Elsewhere, Black recently pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery in his sexual assault case. The rapper was indicted in 2017 on first-degree sexual assault charges over the assault of a high school student the previous year.

As news outlet WBTW reported at the time, the rapper pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of first-degree assault and battery in a plea deal. As part of the deal, Kodak has received a 10 year suspended sentence and will be on probation for 18 months.

Advertisement

Following his pardon from Trump at the start of 2021, Black addressed the situation in a new song called ‘Last Day In’.

The rapper was serving a 46-month sentence for falsifying documents to obtain a firearm at USP Thompson in Illinois but was released on January 20, 2021 after Trump issued a pardon for him.

Following his pardon from the former president, Black tweeted: “I want to thank the president @realdonaldtrump for his commitment to justice reform and shortening my sentence. I also want to thank everyone for their support and love. It means more than you will ever know. I want to continue giving back, learning and growing.”

Back in April, the rapper was involved in a shooting in Florida when a shooter opened fire from a car that was tailing him and his entourage, leaving one of his security guards with a gunshot wound to the leg.