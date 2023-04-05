Kodaline announce Asia tour of Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and more

Kodaline have announced a tour of Asia this September, hitting Singapore, Philippines, Taipei, Bangkok and more cities – see the full list of tour dates and details below.

On Tuesday (April 4) the band announced their return to the region, which at present takes in nine dates in total. They will kick off the tour September 5 in Singapore and then play shows in Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Seoul. They will wrap up with two Japanese dates in Tokyo and Osaka.

Though the tour poster does not list a date in Indonesia, the band have specifically asked fans in the country to “keep [their] eyes peeled” as “we got something for you guys too”.

Kodaline’s 2023 Asia tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Tuesday 5 – Singapore, The Star Theatre

Thursday 7 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Zepp

Monday 11 – Taipei, Taiwan, Zepp

Thursday 14 – Manila, Philippines, The Filinvest Tent

Saturday 16 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Exhibition Hall 5

Tuesday 19 – Hong Kong, The Macpherson Stadium

Friday 22 – Seoul, South Korea, Yes24 Live Hall

Sunday 24 – Tokyo, Japan, Shibuya Duo

Monday 25 – Osaka, Japan, Club Quattro

We are super excited to announce we’ll be coming back to ASIA in September. It’s been a long time and we can’t wait to see you all soon!! Drop a ❤️ if you coming to the shows. INDONESIA keep your eyes 👀 peeled we got something for you guys too 😃. VJSM Xhttps://t.co/PYwI5mofvz pic.twitter.com/DGbOmDDixK — Kodaline (@Kodaline) April 4, 2023

Tickets for the Manila show will go on sale Monday April 10 at 10am local time via Tickelo. A limited number of general admission pre-sale tickets will be available at PHP3,985 (until May 9 or sold out) while general admission tickets cost PHP4,775. Tickets will also be available at the door for PHP5,300.

Tickets for the Seoul concert cost KRW99,000 and go on sale Tuesday April 11 at 12pm local time via Yes24. Tickets for Taipei, Bangkok and Hong Kong shows will be on sale through Live Nation, with more details to come.

Kodaline last toured Asia in 2019. The Irish band’s last studio album was 2020’s ‘One Day at a Time’, though they also put out a live album ‘Our Roots Run Deep’ last October.

Other artists who’ve recently announced tours of Asia include Dhruv, Sabrina Carpenter and Ruel.