Kojey Radical announces details of debut album ‘Reasons To Smile’

The project features guest appearances from Kelis, Wretch 32 and more

By Will Richards
Kojey Radical
Kojey Radical, 2021. Credit: Press.

Kojey Radical has announced details of his long-awaited debut album – get all the details on ‘Reasons To Smile’ below.

The new record will land on March 4 next year via Asylum/Atlantic, and follows the recent release of a pair of new singles, ‘2FS’ and ‘WOOHAA’.

Speaking of the album, which features guest spots from Tiana Major9, Kelis, Wretch 32 and more, Kojey Radical said: “This is the first time I’ve done it to the scale and ambition of what I speak. Previously it’s been ‘I’m warming, I’m warming, I’;m warming up’. But I’m warm now – put me in the game.”

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘Reasons To Smile’ below:

Kojey Radical

1. ‘Reason to Smile’ ft. Tiana Major9
2. ‘Together’
3. ‘Nappy’
4. ‘Silk’ ft. Masego
5. ‘Pressure’ ft. Shaé Universe
6. ‘Born Feat Cash’
7. ‘Pusher Man’
8. ‘Talkin’ ft Kelis & Tiana Major9
9. ‘War Outside’ ft. Lex Amor
10. ‘Payback’ ft. Knucks
11. ‘Fubu’
12. ‘Beautiful’ ft. Shakka & Wretch 32
13. ‘Anywhere’ ft. Ego Ella May
14. ‘Solo’ ft. Rexx Life Raj
15. ‘Gangsta’

Alongside the news of the album, Kojey Radical has also detailed a tour of instore performances and signings set to begin on the album’s release day (March 4) and run for the following week.

See the details below, and pre-order ‘Reasons To Smile’ to access tickets here.

MARCH 2022
4 – London, Rough Trade East (instore performance and signing)
5 – Kingston, Pryzm (Banquet Records outstore performance and signing)
7 – Bournemouth, Vinilo (performance)
8 – Brighton, Resident (instore performance and signing)
9 – Manchester, HMV (signing)
9 – Leeds, Crash (performance)
10 – Birmingham, HMV (signing)

