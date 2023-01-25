Korean shoegaze artist Parannoul announces new album

South Korean shoegaze artist Parannoul has announced their third studio album, ‘After The Magic’, due to be released later this month.

The enigmatic artist will release their album this January 28 via Topshelf Records, with Parannoul describing the album in typically cryptic fashion on the label’s website: “This album is not what you expected, but what I always wanted.”

Interested fans can sign up to be notified on the availability of physical LPs of ‘After the Magic’ via Topshelf’s website.

Advertisement

Parannoul first debuted with their 2020 album ‘Let’s Walk on the Path of a Blue Cat’. They would go on to release their sophomore album ‘To See the Next Part of the Dream’ the following year, alongside the split album ‘Downfall of the Neon Youth’ with shoegaze artists Asian Glow and sonhos tomam conta.

2022 saw Parannoul releasing two EPs in March’s ‘White Ceiling / Black Dots Wandering Around’ and the collaborative ‘Paraglow’ with Asian Glow in October, as well as the standalone singles ‘Into The Endless Night’ on March 29 and ‘Insomnia’ on November 9.

Parannoul most recently released the single ‘We Shine At Night’ on January 11, though they have not indicated if the single will be included in their upcoming album.

In other Korean music news, B.I has announced a 2023 Asia tour with stops in Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta and Singapore as part of his ‘L.O.L The Hidden Stage’ tour. The Asia tour will kick off at the Thunderdome in Bangkok, Thailand on March 4, before taking B.I. to the Philippines’ Philippine International Convention Center in Manila the next day.

The other two stops will see the K-pop soloist perform at Kasablanka Hall in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 10 and at the Singapore Expo on March 19. No additional tour dates have been announced so far.