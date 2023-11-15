Korean boyband OnlyOneOf drop dates and venues for North American leg of 2024 world tour

South Korean six-piece OnlyOneOf have announced the dates and stops for the North American leg of their upcoming world tour in 2024.

OnlyOneOf announced last week that they would be embarking on a world tour next year, with concerts set for cities across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. It will mark the band’s first-ever world tour.

On November 14, the group announced that the world tour will kick off with its North American leg with 10 shows unveiled to take place in Vancouver, Chicago, New York City/New Jersey, Toronto, Atlanta, San Juan, Orlando, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The shows will begin with one in Vancouver in mid-April 2024, and the North American portion of the tour will conclude in Los Angeles in May.

Details for the remaining stops of the tour have yet to be announced by the group, their label and event organisers Studio PAV.

North America #lyOn – OnlyOneOf will be stopping at these cities during their 2024 World Tour! Stay tuned as we will reveal more information about the tour very soon! pic.twitter.com/v7Md6Tbmiv — Studio PAV (@studio_pav) November 14, 2023

The dates for the North American leg of OnlyOneOf’s 2024 world tour:

APRIL 2024

Wednesday, 17 – Vancouver, British Columbia

Friday, 19 – Chicago , Illinois

Sunday, 21 – New York/New Jersey

Wednesday, 24 – Toronto, Ontario

Friday, 26 – Atlanta, Georgia

Sunday, 28 – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Tuesday, 30 – Orlando, Florida

MAY 2024

Wednesday, 1 – Dallas, Texas

Friday, 3 – San Francisco, California

Sunday, 5 – Los Angeles, California

Comprising members KB, Rie, Yoojung, Junji, Mill and Nine, OnlyOneOf are a group under 8D Creative. The group’s concept was largely developed by creative director and producer Jaden Jeong, who is known for his work with LOONA and most recently tripleS.

Last year, the sextet embarked on their Grand America Tour, where they performed in cities such as Phoenix, Minneapolis, New Jersey and more. The band’s Grand America Tour marked their first tour outside of Asia since they debuted in 2019, having only had tours of Malaysia and Japan in previous years on top of gigs in their hometown of Seoul, South Korea.

In other K-pop news, Korean indie singer DEAN has been confirmed by his label Universal Music to be returning with a new solo single this coming week on November 18, marking the end of his near five-year-long hiatus from solo music. He last featured on a song by British singer Wesley Joseph called ‘Sugar Dive’ earlier this year in February. His last solo output was in 2019, with the release of the single ‘Howlin’ 404′.