Korean-Canadian R&B artist Slchld announces concerts in Singapore and Thailand

Korean-Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Slchld (pronounced Seoul-child) has announced concerts in Singapore and Thailand.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

Slchld announced his Bangkok concert on Saturday (June 25). The concert is scheduled to take place on September 18 at the Monster Studio, with tickets going on sale on Sunday (July 3) via TicketMelon for THB2,200.

Advertisement

Slchld’s Singapore concert was announced on Wednesday night (June 29). Organised by Symmetry Entertainment, the R&B musician’s Singapore debut is slated for October 2 at *SCAPE The Ground Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for S$70.

Both shows are part of Slchld’s “first ever tour in Southeast Asia”, according to Symmetry Entertainment. It is currently unknown if more shows will be announced for the region.

Slchld – real name Doo Hyuk Jang – most recently released his fourth EP, ‘Blood Lotus Diary’, in early March. The five-track project consists of previously released singles ‘Lone Summer’ and ‘Love Me At My Worst’.

Slchld kicked off his career in music in 2018 with the singles ‘Say What’s On Your Mind’ and ‘I’d Be Sad If You Were Gone’. He released his debut EP ‘My Insecurities, Not Yours’ in March 2019 followed by the EPs ‘Innocence’ and ‘Bittersweet’ later that year.