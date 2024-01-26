Here are all the nominees of the 21st Korean Music Awards

The upcoming 21st Korean Music Awards has announced its full list of nominees, featuring the likes of NewJeans, BTS’ Jungkook, H1-KEY and more.

Today (January 26), the annual Korean awards ceremony unveiled its full list of nominees on its official website. The ceremony honours mainstream and underground musicians across a variety of genres, and distributes awards based on the recommendations of its panel.

The 21st Korean Music Awards ceremony will take place on February 29 at 8pm KST, and will be streamed live on the PRIZM app.

K-pop girl group NewJeans, rapper Beenzino and indie rock band Silica Gel received five nominations each, including Musician of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year, as well as Best Song and Best Album nominations in their respective genre categories.

NewJeans notably won both Best K-pop Song and Best K-pop Album at last year’s ceremony, as well as Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, Silica Gel won last year’s Best Modern Rock Song with their single ‘NO PAIN’.

Elsewhere among the nominees, BTS’ Jungkook is up for awards in four categories, including Musician of the Year and Song of the Year, while girl group H1-KEY is nominated for Song of the Year and Rookie of the year, as well as Best K-pop song with their single ‘Rose Blossom’.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2024 Korean Music Awards:

Musician of the Year

NewJeans

Beenzino

Jungkook

Silica Gel

Carina Nebula

wave to earth

Song of the Year

‘Tik Tak Tok’ ft. So!YoON! – Silica Gel

‘Rose Blossom’ – H1-KEY

‘Ditto’ – NewJeans

‘Travel Again’ ft. Cautious Clay – Beenzino

‘Seven’ ft. Latto – Jungkook

Album of the Year

‘COMEDY’ – Yeoyu and Seolbin

‘Get Up’ – NewJeans

‘Heart of the City’ – Lee Jin-ah

‘Machine Boy’ – Silica Gel

‘NOWITZKI’ – Beenzino

Rookie of the Year

dongyi

HANEL

H1-KEY

KISS OF LIFE

Moon Mi-hyang

NO.LINK

Best Pop Song

‘In My Garden’ – Yoon Ji-young

‘Love Lee’ – AKMU

‘DIE 4 YOU’ – DEAN

‘Cocktail Paradise’ – Yun Seok-cheol and Sejin

‘Let’s Say Goodbye’ – Parc Jae-jung

Best Pop Album

‘Round and Round’ – Kim Soo-young

‘In My Garden’ – Yoon Ji-young

‘DIPUC’ – cacophony

‘Heart of the City’ – Lee Jin-ah

‘1집 Alone’ – Parc Jae-jung

‘문(門)’ – Kim Se-jeong

Best K-pop Song

‘Seven’ ft. Latto – Jungkook

‘Cupid’ – FIFTY FIFTY

‘Ditto’ – NewJeans

‘Rose Blossom’ – H1-KEY

‘I AM’ – IVE

Best K-pop Album

‘Get Up’ – NewJeans

‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’ – Tomorrow X Together

‘the Billage of perception: chapter three’ – Billlie

‘Golden’ – Jungkook

‘Born to be XX’ – KISS OF LIFE

Best Rap and Hip-hop Song

‘Travel Again’ ft. Cautious Clay – Beenzino

‘25’ ft. Yang Hong-won – Kid Milli

‘14-23’ – Skyminhyuk

‘Young Boy’ ft. oygli – lobonabeat!

‘What The Hell’ – E SENS

Best Rap and Hip-hop Album

‘NOWITZKI’ – Beenzino

‘해방’ – Skyminhyuk

‘선전기술 X’ – O’Domar

‘Trapstar Lifestyle’ – lonbonabeat!

‘BEIGE’ – Kid Milli

Best R&B and Soul Song

‘Bump It Up’ – THAMA

‘Closet’ ft. Uhm Jung-hwa – SUMIN

‘Whiskey’ (with SOLE, THAMA) – Soul delivery

‘Motif’- youra

‘Closed’ ft. JJANGYOU – jerd

Best R&B and Soul Album

‘Sailing’ – Hoody

‘(1)’ – youra

‘BOMM’ – jerd

‘wonderego’ – Crush

‘YOURS TRULY’ – BRWN

Best Electronic Song

‘Acid Wasp’ – Mount XLR

‘Hush’ – CIFIKA

‘NUMBERS’ – KIRARA

‘JONGNO’ – HYPNOSIS THERAPY

‘Farewell Two Shell’ – Guinneissik

Best Electronic Album

‘Move That’ – NO.LINK

‘21st century electronic duo’ – OTOT

‘PSILOCYBIN’ – HYPNOSIS THERAPY

‘My Star My Planet My Earth’ – Yetsuby

‘ION’ – CIFIKA

Best Rock Song

‘soju & soul’ – OVerdrive Philosophy

‘Ghost Writers’ – Seoul Electronic Band

‘ALL IN’ – Gate Flowers

‘I’m blues man’ – zeonpansansa

‘Something’s Wrong’ – OHCHILL

Best Rock Album

‘Animal’ – THORNAPPLE

‘12가지 말들’ – bongjeingan

‘2/4분기 실적보고서’ – zeonpansansa

‘The Burning City’ – OHCHILL

‘Yellow Supernova Remnant’ – TOUCHED

‘64 see me’ – OVerdrive Philosophy

Best Modern Rock Song

‘Tik Tak Tok’ ft. So!YoON! – Silica Gel

‘Cloud Cuckoo Land’ – JUNGWOO

‘NOW OR NEVER’ – verycoybunny

‘Flower Tail’ – Dabda

‘Feeling Of You’ – Cho Yong-pil

Best Modern Rock Album

‘Yonder’ – Dabda

‘After the Magic’ – Parannoul

‘Cloud Cuckoo Land’ – JUNGWOO

‘Machine Boy’ – Silica Gel

‘0.1 flaws and all.’ – wave to earth

Best Folk Song

‘Hometown to Come’ – Lee Min-hwi

‘Fire’ – Hwang Pu-ha

‘밤하늘의 별들처럼’ – Yeoyu and Seolbin

‘난 말을 못해요’ – Hwang Pu-ha

‘서술’ – Jeong Mil-ah

Best Folk Album

‘Riverside’ – Jeong Mil-ah

‘Two Faces’ – Hwang Pu-ha

‘봉오리 시절’ – Heo Jeong-hyuk

‘COMEDY’ -Yeoyu and Seolbin

‘Hometown to Come’ – Lee Min-hwi

‘우리는 서로를 간직 하려고’ – Lee Hyung-ju

Best Metal and Hardcore Album

‘다떠위다’ – hollow january

‘Behind the Mask’ – Noeazy

‘REASON FOR SILENCE’ – MAHATMA

‘If These Bodies Could Talk’ – Doguul

Best Global Contemporary Album

‘날초소 분석법’ – dongyi

‘Evolving’ – Iseul Kim’s Two Voices

‘Vals del Sí’ – HANEL

‘COSMOS’ – Ensemble SINAWI

Best Jazz – Vocal Album

‘Extraordinary’ – Kim Yu-jin

‘I Wished On The Moon’ – Moon Mi-hyang

‘FLOW’ – Lim Mi-jung

‘Liminal Silence’ – Sunny Kim, Vardan Ovsepian, Ben Monder

‘Lawless Heart’ – Varden Ovsepian and Song Yi-jeon

‘Good Match’ – Carina Nebula

Best Jazz – Instrumental Album

‘Four Seasons’ – Lee Soo-jung

‘마침내 나는 신록의 봉우리를 비집고’ – Song Nam-hyun

‘Intrinsic Nature’ – Jung Su-min

‘Will It Be Spring Tomorrow?’ – Heo Daeuk