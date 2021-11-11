Korn announce new album ‘Requiem’ with the single ‘Start The Healing’

Korn have announced that their 14th studio album will be released next year – get all the details on ‘Requiem’ below.

The album, which was recently teased on a series of interactive billboards which allowed fans to see its artwork, will come out on February 4, 2022 via Loma Vista and is being previewed by its first single, ‘Start The Healing’, which you can hear below.

‘Start The Healing’ comes alongside an official video, interspersing footage of the band performing with ethereal, otherworldly visuals.

It was directed by Tim Saccenti, who said: “Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of Korn, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion.

“I wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey, as the song does, a visceral, cathartic death and rebirth that will hopefully help transport the listener through whatever their personal struggles are.”

Watch Korn’s video for ‘Start The Healing’ below:

See the artwork and nine-song tracklist for ‘Requiem’, the band’s first album since 2019’s ‘The Nothing’ below:

1. ‘Forgotten’

2. ‘Let the Dark Do the Rest’

3. ‘Start the Healing’

4. ‘Lost in the Grandeur’

5. ‘Disconnect’

6. ‘Hopeless and Beaten’

7. ‘Penance to Sorrow’

8. ‘My Confession’

9. ‘Worst is on its Way’

Elsewhere, a new book that details every song KoRn have ever written is set to be released in the UK next month.

Korn: Every Album, Every Song by British author Matt Karpe promises a deep-dive into the lyrics, song compositions and stories behind each and every track ever penned by the US nu-metal band. It includes B-sides, standalone singles, unreleased material, and songs that have only ever featured on film and gaming soundtracks.

It is set to be released in the UK on November 25 and the rest of the world on January 28, 2022