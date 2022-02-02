Korn share bewitching new single ‘Lost In The Grandeur’

Korn have shared a brand new single called ‘Lost In The Grandeur’ – check it out below.

Following on from recent tracks ‘Start The Healing’ and ‘Forgotten’, it’s the latest preview from the nu-metal icons’ upcoming new album ‘Requiem’, which is set for release this Friday (February 4) via Loma Vista Recordings.

“Laugh as you tear out my heart/ The pain is so stimulating/ I’ve been too numb from the start,” frontman Jonathan Davis sings in the opening lines of the hypnotic track. He then begs for someone to “help me find my way” before explaining that he’s “so fed up with who I portray” in the chorus.

You can listen to ‘Lost In The Grandeur’, which is accompanied by a visualiser created by EFFIXX, below.

Korn’s ‘Requiem’ tracklist:

01. ‘Forgotten’

02. ‘Let The Dark Do The Rest’

03. ‘Start The Healing’

04. ‘Lost In The Grandeur’

05. ‘Disconnect’

06. ‘Hopeless And Beaten’

07. ‘Penance To Sorrow’

08. ‘My Confession’

09. ‘Worst Is On Its Way’

‘Requiem’ will be the band’s first album since bassist Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu announced that he’d be taking a “hiatus” from the band last year.

Fieldy said he’d be stepping away from Korn in June, saying he had fallen “back on some of [his] bad habits” and needed “some time off to heal”. The band’s frontman, Jonathan Davis, opened up about the news recently, noting the vulnerability of watching “somebody I care about die” and how he’s “not going to fucking do that again”.

Korn are currently in the midst of a four-night stint performing alongside System Of A Down in the US, with two dates left in LA.

The band will play on the main stage at Download Festival in June, which so far is their sole confirmed UK live date for 2022. This year’s festival will be headlined by KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro.

Korn will also embark on a US tour in March in support of ‘Requiem’, kicking off in Springfield, Missouri on March 4. Tickets and full dates are available to view here.