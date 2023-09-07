Kourtney Kardashian thanks doctors for surgery that “saved our baby’s life” after Travis Barker rushed home from Blink-182 tour

Kourtney Kardashian has thanked doctors for “saving her baby’s life”, after an emergency procedure forced Travis Barker to rush home from his tour with Blink-182.

The incident took place last week, when the pop-punk band took to their social media pages to confirm that they would be postponing four of their shows in September, as the drummer had to return home for an “urgent family matter”.

The announcement came just hours before the band were set to open the UK and Ireland leg of their tour with a show in Glasgow, and following the update, Barker also shared photos from Glasgow airport’s prayer room.

Now, it has been confirmed that the emergency in question was related to the well-being of his wife Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently pregnant with their first child together. According to an update shared on her Instagram page, she was rushed to hospital and forced to have surgery to save the life of their unborn baby.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote yesterday (September 6), sharing a black-and-white photo of her holding hands with Barker, seemingly in the hospital bed.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she added. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she continued. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

The update from The Kardashians star also comes after Barker revealed to followers that she underwent “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby – and that their shows will continue at Antwerp in Belgium tomorrow (September 8).

“God is great,” the drummer wrote on Twitter/X. “I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

Kardashian first revealed her pregnancy at a Blink show back in June by holding up a sign in reference to the band’s iconic ‘What’s My Age Again’ video. More recently, reports also came in saying that she was now out of hospital and “feeling better”.

The impacted live dates were set to be the trio’s first UK and Ireland performances since Tom DeLonge returned to line-up. Currently, no replacement dates have been announced, however, the band have confirmed that the remainder of their shows will take place as normal.

In other Blink news, the frontman recently revealed that their upcoming album is “only weeks (days) away”. Currently, a firm release date for the LP has yet to be revealed, although DeLonge did recently tell fans that the upcoming project is set to be their “best album” yet.