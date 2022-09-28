Kpop boyband MCND announce Asia tour, confirm Manila date

Kpop boyband MCND have announced an upcoming Asia tour, with a concert in the Philippines already confirmed.

MCND’s Asia tour, which will be their first ever, was announced on September 27 through the group’s social media. The tour’s first announced stop will take place at the SM North Edsa Skydome in Manila this November 19, with the group promising more cities will be added to the tour “soon”.

Ticketing information for the tour date at Manila’s SM North Edsa Skydome will be released in the coming weeks.

MCND released their pre-debut hip-hop track ‘Top Gang’ in January 2020, which was written by members Bic, Win and Castle J, who also composed the single. The group officially debuted nearly two months later on February 27 with their EP ‘Ice Age’, later releasing a new single titled ‘Spring’ in April that year.

The group released a second EP titled ‘Earth Age’ in August 2020, going on to hold their first ever online concert, ‘MCND 1st On:Live’ on September 26.

MCND released two EPs in 2021, ‘MCND Age’ and ‘The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter.1’. With the relaxing of pandemic era restrictions in 2022, the group also held their first offline showcase in February, before heading off on their first US tour earlier this year in August.

They also released their fifth EP ‘The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter.2’ and its lead single ‘#Mood’ earlier this year on July 7.