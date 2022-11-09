Upcoming K-pop concerts, tours and music festivals in Asia: BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, DPR and more

Borders are open, live music is back and the K-pop touring cycle is in full swing. Stars including BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, and NCT 127 are touring the world with new tunes in tow – and hitting Asia very soon.

While some of those artists are staging their own headline shows, others are on the line-ups of music festivals with both multi-genre and Hallyu-only line-ups. The announcements have been coming thick and fast of late so NME‘s decided to help with a handy list of K-pop concerts and music festivals in Asia for 2022 and 2023.

Scroll down to see if your favourite K-pop artist is touring Asia and get info on cities, dates, venues, tickets and more.

Eric Nam

‘There and Back Again’ world tour – Manila, Singapore, Taipei, Seoul

November 2022

Thursday 10 – Manila, Philippines, Samsung Hall

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from PHP3,250 to PHP10,350.

Monday 14 – Singapore, Gateway Theatre

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from From S$98 to S$278.

Wednesday 16 – Taipei, Taiwan, Legacy Taipei

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from NT$2,400 to NT$4,400.

Sunday 20 – Seoul, South Korea, Yes24 Live Hall

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from ￦99,000 to ￦130,000.

After releasing his second English album ‘There and Back Again’, Eric Nam will look to charm fans during his Asia run of shows, which includes stops in Manila, Singapore, Taipei and Seoul.

Let’s Love Indonesia We All Are One! K-pop Concert

November 2022

Friday 10 to Saturday 12 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Stadium Madya Gelora Bung Karno

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from IDR340,000 to IDR1,950,000.

This massive three-day festival will see K-pop groups and soloists taking the stage on day 2 and 3. November 11’s line-up features GOT7’s BAMBAM and Youngjae, OH MY GIRL, Astro, and SF9 while EXO’s Chen, Pentagon, CIX, and NMIXX will hit the stage on November 12.

Billie

YouTube Fanfest 10th Anniversary Concert Live in Singapore

November 2022

Friday 11 – Singapore, Sands Expo and Convention Centre Hall C – Level 1

Tickets are currently sold out.

YouTube will be celebrating YouTube Fanfest’s 10th anniversary with both offline and livestream concerts in Singapore. The offline celebration will feature live stage performances from viral music artists and influencers, led by rookie girl group Billlie.

River Fest Music Festival

November 2022

Saturday 12 to Sunday 13 – Kanchanaburi, Thailand, Cheun Ruedee Land

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from THB1,800 to THB3,400.

Staged at the scenic River Kwai in Thailand, this two-day festival will host K-pop artist Eric Nam on November 12. Singer-songwriters Sam Kim and 10cm headline on November 13.

TREASURE

Hello Tour – Seoul, Hokkaido, Echizen, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Kobe

November 2022

Saturday 12 to Sunday 13 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

Ticketing details can be found here. All sections are priced at ￦143,000.

Japan Arena Tour

November 2022

Saturday 26 – Hokkaido, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center

December 2022

Saturday 3 – Echizen, Fukui, Fukui Sundome

Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 – Nagoya, Aichi, NGK Hall

Saturday 17 to Sunday 18 – Fukuoka, Marine Messe Fukuko

Saturday 24 to Sunday 25 – Kobe, Hyogo, World Memorial Hall

Ticketing details for the entire Japan Arena tour can be found here. All sections are priced at ¥111,000.

The youngest boyband of YG Entertainment’s roster will hit the road for their ‘Hello’ tour to support their latest mini-album, ‘The Second Step: Chapter Two’. Kicking off in Seoul, TREASURE will continue with an extensive Japan tour till the end of 2022.

Stray Kids

Second World Tour ‘Maniac’ – Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Manila

November 2022

Saturday 12 to Sunday 13 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Beach City International Stadium

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from IDR1,400,000 to IDR3,500,000.

February 2023

Thursday 2 – Pak Kret, Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from THB2,500 to THB8,500.

Sunday 5 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from From S$168 to S$348.

Saturday 11 to Sunday 12 – Tokyo, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

Ticketing details TBC.

Saturday 25 to Sunday 26 – Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka

Ticketing details TBC.

March 2023

Saturday 11 to Sunday 12 – Manila, Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices TBC.

The ‘Maniac’ tour extends to Asia after the triumphant release of Stray Kids’s latest EP album ‘Maxident’. Stopping by Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Manila, and returning to Japan for “encore” stages, the JYP Entertainment boyband will also likely include hits from ‘Oddinary’ and ‘Circus’ on their setlist.

2022 K-pop & Super Model Festival

November 2022

Sunday 13 – Bangkok, Thailand, Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from THB2,800 to THB6,500.

Former IZ*ONE members Kwon Eun-bi (now a soloist) and An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young (now in the group IVE) will cross paths at this live multi-artist festival. Rounding out the line-up are singer-songwriter Jeong Sewoon as well as rappers GRAY and Simon Dominic.

MAMAMOO

my con World Tour – Seoul, Chiba, Taipei

November 2022

Friday 18 to Sunday 20 – Seoul, South Korea, Olympic Park Olympic Hall

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from ￦132,000 to ￦143,000.

Saturday 26 – Sunday 27 – Chiba, Japan, Makuhari Messe Exhibition Hall 1-2

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from ¥11,000 to ¥16,500.

January 2023

Saturday 14 – Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena

Ticketing details TBC.

Fresh from releasing their ‘MIC ON’ mini-album, MAMAMOO will embark on their first headlining world tour, which so far will call at Seoul, Chiba and Taipei.

SF9

2022 Live Fantasy #4 ‘Delight’ Tour – Seoul

November 2022

Friday 18 to Sunday 20 – Seoul, South Korea, Kintex 2 Exhibition Hall 7A

Ticketing details can be found here. All sections are priced at ￦132,000.

Nine-member FNC Entertainment boyband SF9 are set to embark on their fourth ‘Live Fantasy’ tour, kicking off the series of shows in Seoul before heading to North America. However, it is unlikely that members Inseong and Youngbin will be participating in the tour due to existing military duties.

Girls’ Generation HYO (Hyoyeon)

November 2022

Friday 18 – Singapore, Marquee Nightclub

Tickets are currently sold out.

HYO, aka Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation, will showcase her DJ skills at one of Singapore’s premier nightclubs. Expect thumping EDM cuts from her music catalogue like ‘Dessert’ and ‘Deep’.

GUDFEST

November 2022

Friday 18 to Sunday 20 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Madya Senayan Stadium

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from IDR942,500 to IDR4,205,000.

Lauv, CHVRCHES, and Dashboard Confessional headline this two-day festival alongside Eric Nam and Lee Hi (both on Friday, November 18). This gig also marks one of Lee Hi’s rare overseas performances this year, aside from MIK festival in London.

ONEUS

‘Reach For Us’ first world tour – Tokyo, Osaka

November 2022

Saturday 19 to Sunday 20 – Osaka, Japan, Osaka International Convention Center (Grand Cube Osaka)

Ticketing details can be found here. All sections are priced at ¥11,000.

Now a quintet after leader Ravn’s departure, ONEUS will push through with their first world tour, heading to Japan to support their recent release ‘Malus’.

Kang Daniel

First Parade Tour in Asia – Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macao

November 2022

Saturday 19 to Sunday 20 – Bangkok, Thailand, Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from THB2,500 to THB6,900.

It has been an eventful year for multi-hyphenate soloist Kang Daniel, from starring in a lead role for Rookie Cops to hosting Street Man Fighter and releasing his first full-length album ‘The Story’. Now, he plans to take over Asia with his First Parade Tour which kicked off in October in Manila.

Besides Bangkok, Kang will head to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Taipei, Taiwan’ Singapore’ Hong Kong and Macao. Ticketing details for these stops have yet to be released at the time of publication.

N.Flying

‘Into the Light’ Live – Bangkok, Taipei

November 2022

Saturday 19 – Bangkok, Thailand, Show DC Ultra Arena

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from THB2,500 to THB5,500.

Saturday 29 – Taipei, Taiwan, Dspace

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from NT$2,1900 to NT$4,380.

Before enlisting for mandatory military service, the five-member rap-rock band N.FLYING dropped their eight mini-album ‘Dearest’ and announced a live concert tour in Bangkok and Taipei. Watch the quintet jam and add cheeky ad-libs to hits such as ‘I Like You’ (폭망) and platinum-certified single ‘Rooftop’ (옥탑방).

EPEX

First Concert ‘EIGHT EPEX’ – Seoul, Osaka, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur

November 2022

Saturday 19 to Sunday 20 – Seoul, South Korea, SMTOWN Theatre @ coexatrium

Ticketing details can be found here. All sections are priced at ￦130,000.

December 2022

Friday 2 – Osaka, Japan, Amagasaki Amashin Archaic Hall

Ticketing details can be found here. All sections are priced at ¥9,800

Sunday 4 – Tokyo, Japan, Matsudo Morina Hall 21

Ticketing details can be found here. All sections are priced at ¥9,800.

Sunday 11 – Taipei, Taiwan, Clapper Studio

Ticketing details TBC.

January 2023

Friday 6 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Ticketing details TBC.

Eight-member C9 Entertainment boyband EPEX, who won Rookie of the Year at this year’s Seoul Music Awards, will perform mood-boosters like the disco-led ‘Do 4 Me’ and bubbly ‘Anthem of Teen Spirit’ (학원歌) for their first concert tour.

Super Junior

Super Junior World Tour – Super Show 9 : Road – Hong Kong, Taipei

November 2022

Saturday 19 to Sunday 20 – Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld Expo

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from HKD980 to HKD1880.

Saturday 26 to Sunday 27 – Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Arena

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from NT$800 to NT$6,200.

K-pop veterans Super Junior will demonstrate why they are one of the industry’s longest active boybands with iconic showstopping hits like ‘Sorry, Sorry’, ‘Mr. Simple’ and their latest, ‘Mango’.. Heechul will sit out of this world tour due to ongoing issues with a leg injury.

Grand Wave K-pop Music Festival

November 2022

Saturday 19 – Subang Jaya, Malaysia, Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from MYR168 to MYR468.

Soloists reign at this Malaysian K-pop music festival which features Girls’ Generation member Hyoyeon, 2NE1’s Park Bom, EXO’s Chen, GOT7’s Youngjae, B.I, SHAUN, and DJ Soda.

MCND

First Asia Tour – Manila

November 2022

Saturday 19 – Manila, Philippines, SM North EDSA SKYDOME

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from PHP860 to PHP9,050.

The five-member boyband embarked on their first offline tour earlier this year which took them to various cities in Europe and the Americas. They now head to Asia in support of their latest EP, ‘The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter 2’.

Key (SHINee)

G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) In The Keyland – Yokohama

November 2022

Saturday 19 to Sunday 20 – Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, Pia Arena MM

Ticketing details can be found here. All sections are priced at ¥12,500.

SHINee’s Key aims for the pinnacle with his G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) In The Keyland concert that kicked off in Seoul. He will stage two shows in Kanagawa, Japan, delivering powerful songs from newest album ‘Gasoline’ before wrapping up this tour.

NCT Dream

The Dream Show 2 : In a Dream Japan – Aichi, Kanagawa

November 2022

Wednesday 23 – Aichi, Japan, Nippongaishi Hall

Saturday 26 to Monday 28 – Kanagawa, Japan, Yokohama Arena

December 2022

Thursday 1 – Fukuoka, Japan, Marinemesse Fukuoka Hall A

Ticketing details can be found here. All locations and sections are priced at ¥11,500.

Aside from NCT Dream’s upcoming debut documentary movie, the NCT sub-unit will embark on a Japan tour for their The Dream Show 2 : In a Dream concerts featuring recent hits ‘Glitch Mode’ and ‘Beatbox’.

DPR

The Regime World Tour in Asia Pacific – Tokyo, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur

November 2022

Friday 25 – Tokyo, Japan, Zepp Haneda

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from ¥9,900 to ¥25,000.

Sunday 27 – Taipei, Taiwan, Zepp New Taipei

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from NT$2,500 to NT$4,800.

Wednesday 30 – Manila, Philippines, The Filinvest, Alabang

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from PHP4,000 to PHP7,950.

December 2022

Friday 2 – Bangkok, Thailand, Union Hall

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from THB1,800 to THB5,000.

Sunday 4 – Singapore, The Coliseum, Hard Rock Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from From S$118 to S$238.

Tuesday 6 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Tennis Indoor Senayan

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from IDR75,000 to IDR2,500,000.

Saturday 10 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from MYR200 to MYR600.

The DPR crew, consisting of DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, and DPR CREAM, gather to showcase their multi-genre visual-led projects live. Chill out to smooth, rhythmic tunes from their latest releases: DPR IAN’s ‘Moodswings in to Order’, DPR Live’s ‘Iite Cool’, and the trio’s joint project ‘DPR ARCHIVES’.

Jackson Wang

Magic Man World Tour – Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Mumbai

November 2022

Saturday 26 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from THB2,000 to THB18,000.

December 2022

Saturday 17 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil

Tickets are currently sold out

Friday 23 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from from S$128 to S$698.

January 2023

Saturday 28 to Sunday 29 – Lollapalooza India, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, India

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from from INR8,999 to INR64,999.

The GOT7 member prepares to enchant audiences with the honesty and vulnerability he showcased on ‘Magic Man’ on his first-ever solo headline world tour. Wang will then make a another stop at Lollapalooza India as the only K-pop artist in the line-up.

Epik High

Asia Pacific Tour 2022 – Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei

November 2022

Wednesday 30 – Manila, Philippines, New Frontier Theater

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from PHP5,900 to PHP10,500.

December 2022

Friday 2 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Tickets are currently sold out.

Sunday 4 – Taipei, Taiwan, Zepp New Taipei

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from NT$2,500 to NT$4,800.

The veteran hip-hop group – one of the first K-pop artists to perform at Coachella – have always transcended trends and genres. Watch Epik High spit intense verses live at the remaining stops of their Asia Pacific tour.

NCT 127

‘NEO CITY – The Link’ world tour – Jakarta, Manila

December 2022

Saturday 3 to Monday 5 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from THB2,000 to THB6,500.

The SM Entertainment boyband present their ever-shifting ‘NEO’ culture and genre-bending songs with thrilling live performances. This tour will see NCT127 perform a refreshed setlist that includes ‘Time Lapse’ and ‘Crash Landing’ (불시착) from their latest album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’.

Heize

1st Concert Heize City – Seoul, Busan, Daegu

December 2022

Saturday 3 to Sunday 4, Saturday 10 to Sunday 11, Friday 16, Saturday 17 to Sunday 18

Seoul, South Korea, Ewha Women’s University Samsung Hall

Ticketing details can be found here. All sections are priced at ￦132,000.

Saturday 24 – Busan, South Korea, Busan Citizen’s Hall Main Theatre

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from ￦110,000 to ￦132,000.

Saturday 31 – Daegu, South Korea, Kyungpook National University Main Auditorium

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from ￦110,000 to ￦132,000.

Despite debuting in 2014 and being a festival veteran, Heize will be performing her first solo headlining concerts this year. Her honeyed vocals will usher you into bliss in no time.

88rising Head in the Clouds (Jakarta and Manila)

December 2022

Saturday 3 to Sunday 4 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Community Park PIK2 Kab. Tangerang

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from IDR2,958,000 to IDR11,600,000.

Friday 9 to Saturday 10 – Manila, Philippines, SM Festival Grounds Parañaque City

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from PHP12,888 to PHP15,888.

88rising’s festival juggernaut Head in the Clouds finally arrives in Asia after several successful outings in Los Angeles. Both locations will feature 88rising’s signed artists and guests including Jackson Wang, eaJ and BIBI. (G)I-DLE, Chung Ha, and Zico will perform exclusively at the festival in Jakarta.

eaJ

Asia Tour – Taipei, Singapore

December 2022

Tuesday 6 – Taipei, Taiwan, Clapper Studio

Ticketing details can be found here. All sections priced at NT$2,800.

Thursday 8 – Singapore, Gateway Theatre

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from From S$108 to S$138.

Former DAY6 vocalist and lead guitarist Jae Park has rebranded himself as eaJ and is now on the solo route. He is expected to perform many of his self-written tracks during his upcoming headlining tour.

g.o.d

2022 Concert: ON in Seoul and Busan

December 2022

Friday 9 to Sunday 11 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

Tickets are currently sold out.

Saturday 24 to Sunday 25 – Busan, South Korea, BEXCO

Tickets are currently sold out.

g.o.d, one of the legendary first generation K-pop groups, are reuniting for a series of concerts in December for their 23rd anniversary. This is one of the rare chances to hear their impressive vocal prowess live.

ATEEZ

‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ World Tour Japan – Chiba

December 2022

Sunday 11 to Monday 12 – Chiba, Tokyo, Makuhari Messe

Ticketing details can be found here. All sections are priced at ¥12,100.

The burgeoning popularity of ATEEZ is undeniable, as they charted at a new high on the Billboard 200 earlier in July. As one of the most popular K-pop acts that’s not managed by the ‘Big Four’ entertainment companies, the eight-member boyband definitely prove their all-rounder status in their concerts.

SEVENTEEN

‘Be The Sun’ world tour additional Asia stops – Bulacan, Jakarta

December 2022

Saturday 17 – Bulacan, Philippines, Philippine Arena

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from PHP1,850 to PHP18,450.

Wednesday 28 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from IDR110,000 to IDR3,600,000.

Missed the chance to catch the 13-member boyband live earlier this year? SEVENTEEN return to the Philippines and Indonesia only months after performing a series of sold-out shows.

ENHYPEN

1st World Tour ‘MANIFESTO’ Asia stops – Nagoya, Osaka, Yokohama, Bangkok, Manila

December 2022

Tuesday 1 to Wednesday 2 – Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Nippongaishi Hall

Ticketing details can be found here. All sections are priced at ¥12,100.

Wednesday 9 to Thursday 10 – Osaka, Japan, Osaka-Jo Hall

Ticketing details can be found here. All sections are priced at ¥12,100.

Tuesday 15 to Wednesday 16 – Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, Yokohama Arena

Ticketing details can be found here. All sections are priced at ¥12,100.

January 2023

Saturday 28 to Sunday 29 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

Ticketing details TBC.

Saturday 4 to Sunday 5 – Manila, Philippines, Mall of Asia Arena

Ticketing details TBC.

The BE:LIFT LAB seven-member boyband continue with their 1st World Tour ‘MANIFESTO’ gigs in Japan, Thailand, and Philippines in support of their latest EP ‘Manifesto: Day 1’.

ITZY

The First World Tour – Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok

January 2023

Saturday 14 – Manila, Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from PHP3,500 to PHP11,850.

Saturday 28 – Singapore, The Star Theatre

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from S$148 to S$278.

February 2023

Saturday 4 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Tennis Indoor Senayan

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from IDR1,400,000 to IDR3,500,000.

April 2023

Saturday 8 – Bangkok, Thailand, Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

Ticketing details can be found here. Prices start from THB2,800 to THB5,800.

Expect energetic performances and a roaring good time as ITZY take to Southeast Asia for their first-ever headlining world tour in the new year.

BLACKPINK

World Tour Asia stops – Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Bulacan, Singapore

January 2023

Saturday 7 to Sunday 8 – Bangkok, Thailand, National Stadium Thailand

Ticketing details can be found here. Ticket prices TBC.

Friday 13 to Sunday 15 – Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld Arena

Ticketing details can be found here. Ticket prices TBC.

March 2023

Saturday 4 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, National Stadium Bukit Jalil

Ticketing details can be found here. Ticket prices TBC.

Saturday 11 to Sunday 12 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

Ticketing details can be found here. Ticket prices TBC..

Saturday 18 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium

Ticketing details can be found here. Ticket prices TBC.

Saturday 25 – Sunday 26 – Manila (Bulacan), Philippines, Philippine Arena

Ticketing details can be found here. Ticket prices TBC.

May 2023

Saturday 13 – Singapore, National Stadium

Ticketing details can be found here. Ticket prices TBC.

Following the release of their sophomore studio album, BLACKPINK are set to return to Asia for a series of shows, where they’ll perform hits from ‘Born Pink’ and career-spanning highlights.