Kris Wu loses appeal against rape conviction in Beijing court

Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has had his appeal against a rape conviction denied by a court in Beijing.

Last November, Wu, 33, who rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group EXO, was sentenced by the Chaoyang District People’s Court to 13 years of jail time – 11 and a half years for rape and a consecutive 22 months for “group lewdness”.

As reported by Reuters, the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People’s Court issued a statement on Friday (November 24) saying: “Wu violated the will of women and took advantage of the drunkenness of multiple victims to have sexual relations with them. His behaviour constituted the crime of rape.”

The first allegations of his predatory behaviour – which included claims of date rape and preying on underage girls – were made on July 18, 2021. After being detained by Chinese police 13 days later, he was arrested on August 16.

In July this year, Kris Wu appeared in court in Beijing to appeal his convictions. His case was heard at the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People’s Court on Tuesday, July 25. The appeal was conducted in a single day and away from media or public scrutiny.

But now, the court has affirmed the original ruling, saying that Wu gathered a crowd to engage in lewd activities and was the ringleader, constituting the crime of group licentiousness.

Wu has previously denied the allegations.

Members of Wu’s family were present at the verdict, as were representatives from the Canadian embassy in China. Wu, who was born in China, moved to Canada at the age of 10.

“The Government of Canada is aware that a final decision was rendered in the case,” said Jeremie Berube of Global Affairs Canada, the body that manages the country’s diplomatic relations.

According to the Chinese state media, the decision to conduct the appeal hearing privately was “in accordance with laws to protect the privacy of the victims.” The court stated in a social media post that it had notified the Canadian embassy ahead of the hearing and that Wu’s rights had been protected.

In a statement after his sentencing last year (via the South China Morning Post), the Chaoyang District People’s Court confirmed that the Chinese-Canadian hip-hop star will be deported following the serving of his sentence.

“The Chaoyang District People’s Court believes that Wu Yifan’s actions constituted rape and group lewdness, and should be punished under law,” the statement added, with the court saying that, in late 2020, Wu forced three women to have sex with him and arranged “lewd activities” at his home.

Prior to his arrest, authorities stated that Wu was detained “in response to relevant information reported on the internet”, which included claims that the former K-pop idol and brand ambassador had “repeatedly deceived young women into sexual relations”. Days after he was detained, another woman from Los Angeles accused Wu of raping her as a teenager. Wu has strenuously denied all the allegations against him.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.