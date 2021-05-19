Krispy Kreme announces a BLACKPINK-themed doughnut

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with BLACKPINK on a new doughnut flavour, in collaboration with Pepsi Asia.

The doughnut company announced the the BLACKPINK-themed products, called the ‘Love Sweet Series’, on social media with a poster that showcased the limited-edition flavour. The Black & Pink Strawberry Ring-Filled Doughnuts will be available in select Krispy Kreme outlets across the Philippines from May 21 onwards.

Bet You Wanna? 🖤💗 Our NEW Love Sweet Series in Black & Pink Strawberry Ring-Filled Doughnuts are coming in your area this May 21 available in select Krispy Kreme stores nationwide! ✨ pic.twitter.com/BfZrVQ00Ob — Krispy Kreme PH 🇵🇭 (@KrispyKremePH) May 19, 2021

Advertisement

Krispy Kreme says that there are “limited stocks per stocks” and that the new doughnut will be available for dine-in, take-out, curbside and in-store pick-up, drive thru and delivery. It is currently unknown if the Black & Pink Strawberry Ring-Filled Doughnuts will be made available in other regions, but BLACKPINK are notably the ambassadors for Pepsi in Asia.

BLACKPINK are also no strangers to brand endorsements. Vocalist Rosé was recently named the global ambassador for Tiffany & Co. last month and Saint Laurent last year. Meanwhile, Members Lisa and Jisoo have been named global ambassadors for Celine and Dior, respectively, while Jennie has been the face of French luxury retailer Chanel since 2018.

In other BLACKPINK news, Lisa is allegedly the next member of the group in line to make her solo debut. In a series of now-deleted tweets, French producer DJ Snake also claimed that he has worked with Lisa on a new song.

However, YG Entertainment has yet to confirm details of the K-pop star’s upcoming solo debut. “Lisa is still working hard on the album,” the agency previously said in a statement to The Korea Herald.