Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto, Jodie Comer and more have joined an all-star cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s huge hit ‘Drivers License’.

The actors and musicians joined forces for the rendition of the record-breaking 2021 track as part of W Magazine’s ‘Lyrical Improv’ series, which sees celebrities taking it in turns to read lyrics from famous songs.

Also involved in the cover are Leslie Odom, Jr., Tessa Thompson, Simon Rex, Jennifer Hudson, Emilia Jones, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ruth Negga.

Watch the cover below.

Last month, Olivia Rodrigo shared a throwback to celebrate one year since the release of ‘Drivers License’.

The song was first released on January 8, 2021 as Rodrigo’s debut single. It went viral on TikTok soon afterwards, and went on to become one of the year’s most popular songs, topping charts in the US, UK, Australia and more.

In a caption posted with the clip on Instagram yesterday (January 8), Rodrigo wrote: “Happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life. I made this video a day or two after I wrote [‘Drivers License’] in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). Crazy to think how quickly life changes. [Thank you] to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. Music is the most magical thing in the world.”

Speaking to NME a couple of weeks after ‘Drivers License’ first went viral, Rodrigo said it was “absolutely surreal” to see the track become as popular as it had. “I truly don’t feel like my brain can process all of it,” she said at the time, “I see all the numbers, but it doesn’t really sink in totally, I’m sort of in a state of disbelief.

“But the craziest thing to me is also seeing the song being heard in real life. People send me videos of them driving and they get to a stoplight and the person next to them is blasting ‘Drivers License’ in their car, and I’ve got a couple of videos of people who’ll be on walks around their neighbourhood and a specific house will be blasting ‘Drivers License’ through the windows!”

The single featured on Rodrigo’s debut album ‘Sour’, which landed last May via Polydor/Geffen, and also featured singles such as ‘Deja Vu’, ‘Good 4 U’, ‘Brutal’ and ‘Traitor’. The album itself was followed by a concert film titled Sour Prom.

The record also ranked highly in NME‘s 50 Best Albums Of 2021, with the single ‘Good 4 U’ crowned as Best Song Of The Year.