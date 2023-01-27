Kristen Stewart will direct three of Boygenius’ upcoming music videos

Kristen Stewart will direct three upcoming music videos for indie supergroup Boygenius – the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

The collaboration was revealed in a recent Rolling Stone story compiling outtakes from the magazine’s recent interview with the trio. Stewart’s previous credits as a director include a video for a live, reworked version of Chrvches‘ ‘Down Side of Me’ that was released in 2017.

While it’s not clear which songs from the band’s upcoming debut album ‘The Record’ Stewart will direct videos for, they did simultaneously release three singles from it – ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue’ – last week.

Advertisement

‘The Record’ is set to arrive on March 31 via Polydor/Interscope. It will mark the trio’s first full-length project, following on from self-titled 2018 EP. In a five-star review of that EP, NME called it “a record that leaves you yearning for more”, adding that it “would be astonishing regardless of the length of time it took to make, but it becomes even more so when you learn these songs were created in a matter of days”.

Other outtakes from Rolling Stone‘s interview with Boygenius included the band revealing who they’d like to have as a fourth member of the band, suggesting Big Thief‘s Adrianne Lenker or Mitski. The band also credited Bright Eyes‘ Mike Mogis with first suggesting the trio jam in 2018.

Later on, Dacus and Baker’s bandmates were also supportive of their bandmate Bridgers’ growing fame. “She handles it so gracefully. In ways that I would feel complicated, she has such clarity,” Dacus said.

Baker added: “It’s wild and it impresses me the scale that she is able to sanely deal in. “We’ll get random texts from her, ‘Just hung out with…’ some famous hero. It’s like a bingo box of unimaginable interactions.”

Boygenius are set to perform at Coachella Music Festival on April 15 and 22. This year’s edition of the festival will be headlined by Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK and Bad Bunny.