KSI has announced that he’ll be making a return to boxing this summer.

The YouTube star turned rapper first stepped into the ring back in 2018 facing off against British YouTuber Joe Weller. The amateur fight was put on to settle a feud between the pair following a number of diss tracks and public disagreements on Twitter.

KSI – known in the ring as ‘The Nightmare’ – then went on to take part in a few other fights over the next 18 months, most notably his two bouts against American YouTuber Logan Paul, the brother of Jake Paul.

Advertisement

Yesterday (May 4), the ‘Holiday’ hitmaker took to Twitter to announce that he would be re-entering the world of boxing after three years away.

“I’m back,” he wrote, followed by a purple devil emoji. The tweet also included a video clip of KSI boxing highlights, at the end of which revealed a date, 27/08/22, and the words: “The Nightmare Returns.” Who KSI will fight is not yet known.

The news comes after KSI announced in June last year that he and Wasserman Promotions had partnered up to launch the boxing promotional company Misfits Boxing.

On the music side of things, KSI’s last album was 2021’s ‘All Over The Place’, which featured collaborations with Future, 21 Savage, Craig David, Yungblud, Bugzy Malone, Lil Durk and more.

Advertisement

In a three-star review, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “KSI’s first two albums haven’t exactly been experimental, and he hasn’t displayed a huge array of great tracks throughout their combined running time, but it’s also clear that he’s still finding his footing in music and figuring out what works for him.

“And that doesn’t diminish the fact that he has some bangers, despite being pretty hit or miss. This second stab at musical longevity is exactly what it says on the label: all over the place. But at this point in his musical career, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

Since the release of the album, KSI has added another superstar collaboration to his repertoire, teaming up with Lil Wayne in August for new track ‘Lose’.