Kuala Lumpur to resume live music events with concert featuring Zee Avi and Zainal Abidin

Malaysia will have its first live concert since lifting restrictions on live events, with Zainal Abidin, Zee Avi and more set to perform next month.

Held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) on April 9, the concert – titled Live Support presents ALIVE AGAIN – will feature headlining pop acts Zainal Abidin, Zee Avi, and Muzza. The concert will also feature veteran musicians Mac Chew, Sham Kamikaze, Lewis Pragasam, Daniel Fong and Khairul Izwan. It will be hosted by comedians Harith Iskander and Mad Sabah.

Unlike recent events in the country, which have been only available to the public via livestream, in-person attendance to the venue will be allowed under strict health protocols and procedures implemented by the Malaysian government. Face masks are mandatory and frequent hand sanitisation is encouraged. People experiencing coronavirus symptoms will not be allowed entry.

On March 9, it was announced that a select number of live events would be allowed to take place in the country. Under the new guidelines, audiences are able to fill half of the seating capacities of the respective venues.

The event venue of KLCC, the Planery Hall, boasts a seating capacity of 3,000, although co-organiser PR Worldwide has not made known how many tickets are available to the public. Tickets are now available from RM188 at PR Worldwide’s official website.

Zee Avi posted about the show on Instagram earlier today, adding that she’s “both nervous and excited” about playing the concert.

“I also couldn’t say no to performing for all of you again because let’s be honest, performing thru our screens and devices just wasn’t the same!” she wrote. “Also I miss my bandmates!”

While Malaysia saw a spike in cases earlier this year, reigniting a partial lockdown in the process, the country rolled out a mass vaccination plan at the end of February.

The Straits Times reports that Malaysia has seen over 1,000 new cases a day for the past 18 days in March, a drop from January’s record high of 5,728 daily cases. Kuala Lumpur was one of four cities to exit the lockdown on March 5.

PR Worldwide managing director Paramanathan Rajagopal spoke with Malay Mail about the concert and the company’s efforts to revitalise the country’s dormant live music scene.

“We are proud to announce the resumption of Live Support where musicians, talents, creative crew, event-service suppliers, venues, local event crew and support staff can now restart an industry that has been severely impacted by the pandemic,” he says.

The Live Support event series began in late 2020 with two live events — a Band Nite event featuring local musicians and a stand-up comedy night — before the city went back into lockdown in January.