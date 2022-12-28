Kuala Lumpur venue Rumah Api opens Patreon to sustain business

Malaysian DIY punk venue Rumah Api has opened up Patreon subscriptions in hopes of sustaining its operations.

In an announcement made on December 27, the community-run space revealed that it is offering subscriptions on Patreon for $3 (MYR13.27) a month, with subscribers gaining early access to upcoming shows and releases, and a 50 percent discount on tickets for shows organised by Rumah Api’s operating crew. The 50 percent discount will not apply to shows organised by outside parties, however.

As of the time of writing, six subscribers have already signed up.

Hi kawan2 semua, Rumah Api baru sahaja membuat Patreon account untuk sustain Rumah Api. Kepada sesiapa yg subsribe acc Patreon Rumah Api as a member, mereka akan mendapat 50% ticket discount utk show/acara yg di organisasi kan oleh Rumah Api crew. https://t.co/wXQfcPbctV — Rumah Api (@RumahApi2) December 27, 2022

The venue, which is located in Pandan Indah, Kuala Lumpur, is a staple of the city’s hardcore and punk scenes and has hosted numerous shows featuring the likes of Second Combat, The Wolf Within, Blood Legion, Zerophobia, Krusty and more. The venue also provides space and other resources for non-government organisation Food Not Bombs and often holds workshops for community projects unrelated to music.

The venue is set to host a dark disco New Year’s Eve event this December 31 dubbed Happy New Fear. The gig is set to feature performances from Mily, DJ. M4UT and more, with tickets available at the door for MYR30 per person.

