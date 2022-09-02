Kugiran Masdo, Hujan’s Noh Salleh, K-Clique to perform at Havoc Midnight Festival

Malaysian rock musicians Kugiran Masdo, Noh Salleh of Hujan, and rappers K-Clique are slated to perform at the Havoc Midnight Festival this weekend.

According to the New Straits Times on Friday (September 2), the three headliners will be making their appearances at Dataran Karnival in the Shah Alam stadium in Selangor on Sunday. The three acts will also be joined by rapper Yonnyboii, pop rock group Floor 88, and singer-songwriter Zynakal.

Per the NST report, Kugiran Masdo, who have recently returned from their Indonesian tour in July, are expected to play 10 songs this coming Sunday.

“Although there seems to be a stream of concerts held in recent times, we are sure that this will be nothing short of fun and we promise concert-goers that we will give our best performance,” the band were said.

“After the [Covid-19] pandemic, [the] Malaysian music scene is now abuzz with renewed energy and all these concerts happening now are proof of that.”

During a press conference on Thursday (September 1), the concert’s organiser Havoc Event & Management Sdn Bhd said this was the first time it was holding a musical showcase in conjunction with its long-running Havoc Food Festival.

Havoc Event & Management’s chief executive officer, Firdaus Nadxaman, said this was the sixth time organising the food festival. “We hope that this music festival will be a night to remember by local music fans,” Firdaus was quoted as saying.

“Imagine an evening of music from various genres such as one popularised by Kugiran Masdo to hip hop and rap from K-Clique. Then there’s Noh Salleh’s pop retro music. There’ll be something for everyone.”

The organisers are also planning to hold the festival in Melaka and Johor Baru in November and December respectively, the NST reported.

The concert is scheduled to start at 9pm on Sunday and tickets, priced at RM55 and RM99, can be purchased here.

In August, Kugiran Masdo were announced as part of the lineup for the Liveinkchxwak festival 2022 in Kuching, Sarawak. The festival in the East Malaysian city on October 8 will also feature Malaysian melodic metalcore band Massacre Conspiracy and Singaporean stoner metal supergroup Marijannah as headliners.

Meanwhile, Noh Salleh have recently courted controversy on social media for carrying an unlit cigarette during his walk at the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week.

Noh Salleh, who also recently went through a widely-publicised divorce with rapper-turned-fashion designer Mizz Nina, also performed alongside rock icons XPDC and Spider during the 3 Generasi concert at the Zepp KL concert Hall on August 27.