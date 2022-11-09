Kugiran Masdo and The Changcuters announce joint concert in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia’s Kugiran Masdo and Indonesia’s The Changcuters are joining forces for a concert at the Zepp Kuala Lumpur this December 29.

The two bands announced their joint concert with a comical video featuring the members of both Kugiran Masdo and The Changcuters. Fans have commented on how both bands have similar aesthetic and musical styles. As of press time, they have yet to announce more information regarding the event.

In other news, Kugiran Masdo, also now known as Masdo, performed at the recently concluded Absolut Music Festival. They were joined by fellow Malaysian artists such as Joe Flizzow, FORCEPARKBOIS, Search, and more. Their most recent release is a collaboration with Malaysian rapper Bunga on ‘Hari Raya Kini Dah Kembali.’

The Changcuters are currently on tour, which kicked off in Bekasi last November 5. They will be performing at different shows and festivals in Indonesia until the 29th. Their sixth album, ‘Loyalis,’ was released in 2020.

Masdo is composed of members Ali Sariah, Putuceri, Azham Ahmad, Asmawi, and Chakam. They were formed in 2015. On the other hand, The Changcuters were formed in 2004 and are composed of members Tria Ramadhani, Muhammad Iqbal, Arlanda Langitan, Dipa Hasibuan, and Erick Nindyoastomo.