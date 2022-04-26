Kugiran Masdo to play first concert in Singapore for Esplanade’s Pesta Raya festival

Malaysian retro rock band Kugiran Masdo will be performing their first-ever concert in Singapore this May.

The hour-long concert will take place on May 28 at the Esplanade Recital Studio as part of Esplanade’s Pesta Raya Malay Festival of Arts. Tickets to the show – priced at S$35 – are currently sold out, although a limited number of additional tickets will be released one day before the show.

Kugiran Masdo have also taken to social media to respond to Singaporean fans’ complaints that the show sold out too fast – and hinted that a second performance may be in the works. “The second day slot is still in discussion,” the band tweeted. “Hope everyone can be patient.” Find more info on the show here.

Kami terima banyak aduan berkenaan tiket habis terjual terlalu awal untuk acara Pesta Muda Mudi yang akan berlangsung pada 28 May di @esplanade_sg

Perbincangan sedang diadakan bagi mendapatkan slot untuk hari ke-2.

Berharap semua dapat bersabar✌️#MasdoKeSingapura — MASDO! (@KugiranMasdo) April 26, 2022

Kugiran Masdo – also known as MASDO – most recently released their five-track EP ‘Jalan Abbey’ in February 2021, which they recorded in Abbey Road Studios in London in late 2019.

Formed in 2015, the band rose to prominence with their ’60s pop sound and the singles ‘Bunga’, ‘Bercanda Di Malam Indah’, and ‘Dinda’, among others. They dropped their debut album ‘Selamat Tinggal Pujaan’ (‘Farewell to the Admired’) in 2019.

The band’s song ‘Janji Manis’ went viral on TikTok in December 2021 thanks to a “Pinch To Zoom” filter that featured the track, while ‘Dinda’ went viral on the same platform earlier this year.

Pesta Raya has also announced a special performance by Art Fazil. The concert will see the veteran Singaporean singer-songwriter perform his now-iconic 2000 album ‘Nur’ in its entirety for the first time with the original musicians who helped him record the record.

The ‘Nur’ 20th anniversary concert will take place on May 27 at the Esplanade Recital Studio. Tickets are currently on sale for S$35.

Other performances scheduled for the Esplanade Pesta Raya festival – which runs from May 26-29 – include a collaborative concert featuring Jatt Ali, Hady Mirza, Sufi Rashid Rahila Rashun, Syamel and Ernie Zakri and more.

Esplanade’s Pesta Raya festival also includes workshops and theatre pieces that aim to spotlight Malay culture in Singapore. More information can be found here.