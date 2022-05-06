Kugiran Masdo’s first Singapore concert changes date, upgrades venue and production

Malaysian retro rock band Kugiran Masdo’s first concert in Singapore this month has had its date changed and venue and production upgraded due to overwhelming demand.

The band also known as Masdo will now perform at May 29 at the Esplanade Concert Hall, which has a capacity of about 1,800 seats. The concert – now dubbed Masdo Upsized: Pesta Muda Mudi – will have a longer duration of 90 minutes (up from the original 60), and production that includes visual projections.

Masdo’s concert, first announced in April as part of the Esplanade’s Pesta Raya Malay Festival of Arts, was initially scheduled for May 28 at the 245-seater Esplanade Recital Studio. It sold out so quickly that Masdo were moved to respond to fans’ complaints, asking them to be patient as they worked out an arrangement with the promoter.

The tickets for the May 28 concert will be cancelled and ticketholders will be automatically refunded within two billing cycles. Existing ticketholders will have priority to buy an equivalent number of tickets for the new show, and will get a call from ticketing company Sistic between May 10 to 12 to help them rebook their tickets.

The Esplanade encourages those who didn’t manage to snag Masdo tickets the first time round to sign up for a waitlist here by May 10, 10pm. Patrons on this waitlist will be given priority after existing ticketholders. Those on the waitlist will be sent a link for priority booking that they will begin May 13, 9am and end on May 16, 6pm. Any remaining tickets will be released for public sale thereafter.

There are now two ticket price tiers for the Masdo concert: S$35 and S$55 (tickets for the Recital Studio show were initially only priced at S$35). Find out more about the show on the Esplanade’s website.

Masdo’s last release was their 2021 EP ‘Jalan Abbey’. That same year, its third track ‘Janji Manis’ went viral on TikTok – followed by 2019 single ‘Dinda’, which got the same TikTok boost earlier this year.

Just last week, Masdo teamed up with Malaysian rapper Bunga on the Hari Raya song ‘Hari Raya Kini Dah Kembali’. Watch its music video below: